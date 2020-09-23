Wintergreen Resort announces plans for 2020-21 ski season

Hitting the slopes at Wintergreen Resort is going to look different this season with social distancing, capacity limits and a mandatory mask mandate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter dated Sept. 15 from General Manager Rod Kessler posted to the resort’s website, the resort is tentatively planning to open for the winter season Dec. 11 and will follow all local and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations.

“There has been so much uncertainty since the Covid 19 [CQ] pandemic first upended our lives. Among the many lessons learned are the importance of clear and consistent communication, the setting of realistic expectations, and the need for tolerance for unexpected changes,” Kessler said in the letter.

Wintergreen will require face coverings in “every part of our operation” and is making necessary changes to allow for physical distancing. Employee health will be monitored, and staff will be required to stay home if they are sick. Similarly, guests are encouraged not to visit if they are ill or have any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to the letter, the resort will adhere to capacity restrictions, enforced mainly through limiting the sale of daily lift tickets while prioritizing resort members and season pass holders.