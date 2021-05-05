Wintergreen Resort General Manager Rod Kessler announces retirement

Wintergreen Resort General Manager Rod Kessler, a 44-year resort industry veteran, will be leaving his position effective June 5, the Nelson County resort announced.

In a news release, Kessler said it was a decision he weighed “over time and with careful thought.”

“Against all odds in the midst of a pandemic, Wintergreen had one of its best years ever, and I’m so incredibly proud of what our team did over the past twelve months. I’ve had a great run here and throughout my career, and this just feels like the time is right for me,” Kessler said in the release.

Kessler first took over the position in 2017 after it was vacated by his predecessor, Hank Thiess, who served nine years at Wintergreen.

The release notes before his time at Wintergreen Resort, Kessler’s ski resort career began at Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont where he spent 16 years, eventually becoming vice president of mountain operations. He later transitioned to become the chief operating officer of Revelstoke Mountain Resort in Canada before eventually becoming chief operating officer of Granby Ranch in Colorado.

“I always knew I wanted to live in the mountains and to raise a family there,” Kessler said in the release. “I’ve been fortunate to be involved in some great assignments at some terrific properties, and I’d say to anyone who has a dream of working in the ski business, my career is testament to the fact that if you pursue your work in this industry with dedication and passion, some really wonderful things can happen!”

