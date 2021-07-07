Wintergreen Resort names new director of lodging

Wintergreen Resort has announced Stacey Dawkins will take over as the new director of lodging for the Nelson County resort, bringing with her golf, ski and conference experience to the position.

According to a news release from the resort, Dawkins has been with Wintergreen since November 2020 as director of sales after 11 years at Greenville Golf Resort and Conference Center, a Hilton-operated property located in South Carolina.

Prior to her time in Greenville, Dawkins held director positions at three North Carolina properties, including the Biltmore in Asheville which hosts more than 1 million visitors each year, the Pinehurst Resort featuring nine golf courses, and Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Resorts in Southern Pines.

“Stacey’s extensive experience in the hospitality industry will shape our future success in the Group and Conference business to complement our leisure lodging segment,” Vern Greco, CEO of Pacific Group Resorts Inc., the parent company of Wintergreen Resort, said in the release.

The release states in addition to its ski and golf business, Wintergreen boasts a sizable conference resort with lodging choices from hotel rooms to single-family dwellings.

“The variety and versatility of the accommodations paired with the amenities and recreation, topped off by the vistas of the Blue Ridge Mountains compose an ideal venue for almost any group. The challenges of such a diverse property are exciting, and of course, it didn’t hurt that I was naturally drawn to Wintergreen because I enjoy so many of the activities we offer,” Dawkins said in the release.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.