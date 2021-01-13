Wintergreen Resort navigates pandemic with capacity limits, other health measures

Having bought his ticket when he arrived at the resort Jan. 7, Austin Pertin, of North Carolina, said he could see how not being allowed to ski because of capacity limits would be a “big bump in plans.”

“If you’re planning ahead, it’s not that big a deal, but for day-trippers I can see it being an issue, especially with the limited capacity,” Pertin said.

In an effort to promote social distancing, Ellwood encouraged resort-goers purchase rentals ahead of time because of capacity limits inside the rental shop itself. Rentals also are being sold at hourly pickup times.

The resort also has what it calls “ghost lanes” on lines for chair lifts, allowing for adequate horizontal separation. Skiers also are not required to ride chair lifts with anybody they did not arrive with or anybody they do not feel comfortable riding with, Ellwood said.

Wintergreen also is making use of online ordering for food and ticket kiosks in order to eliminate person-to-person contact as much as possible.

Despite the “small sacrifices,” Ellwood said the ski experience should feel very similar to previous years while also providing a safe environment.