Wintergreen wedding that led to quarantine had more than 50 people, official says

A recent wedding held at Wintergreen Resort that resulted in multiple staff members testing positive for COVID-19 and others having to quarantine was not one of the resort's micro-weddings, an official with the Nellysford-based resort said this week.
Wintergreen has been offering the so-called micro-weddings, which have no more than 50 people, as an option for those looking to celebrate while keeping their group size small during the coronavirus pandemic.
As a result of the outbreak, both The Edge restaurant and banquet facilities were temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitization. According to the Virginia Department of Health website, Nelson County reported 140 positive cases of COVID-19, eight hospitalizations and two deaths as of Friday. There are now 39 outbreaks in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, which includes Charlottesville and the counties of Nelson, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Green and Louisa.
Wintergreen Resort Director of Marketing Lori Zaloga confirmed in an email Wednesday that the October wedding — that was attended by a guest who contracted COVID-19 and led to 20 employees with the resort's food and beverage department having to quarantine — had more than 50 attendees.
The event still was within acceptable state guidelines which state social gatherings must be limited to 50% maximum occupancy of the event space or less than 250 participants, Zaloga said in the email.
The resort continues to host standard weddings, adhering to state pandemic guidelines, as well as the new micro-weddings which are promotional events for couples but not state-mandated because of COVID-19, Zaloga said.
Resort employees are required to wear masks and perform daily health screenings.
