With ACP canceled, Nelson residents look to environmental recovery

Roberts said he thinks the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission should allow ACP to work with individual landowners to see how best to restore land that was disturbed for construction. This is reflected in a filing on the FERC docket Aug. 3 in response to ACP’s request for a time extension on the project; the property owners association does not object to the request and wants ACP to have more time to fix land disturbed for the route.

A statement posted to the ACP’s website says in the wake of the project’s cancellation, officials with the pipeline will work with landowners, FERC and other agencies to determine “the best path forward for all agreements and assets related to the project.”

Since ACP was unable to complete more work in Nelson County before pulling the plug on the controversial project, Joyce Burton, with Nelson County-based environmental group Friends of Nelson, said the county “dodged a bullet,” adding she is encouraged to see the recovery currently taking place.

“Mother Nature is resilient, and she does the best that she can to fix things,” Burton said. “It is heartening to see stuff growing back; it’s a bit of a reminder of our shame that we cut this stuff down, and it was a waste to have done that.”