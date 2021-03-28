Woodson's Mill in Nelson County resumes operations following three-month mandated closure

Wade said the mill generally is inspected roughly every year or two years and, if not for the inspection triggered by the change in ownership, a similar outcome would have caught up to them regardless.

"I'd hate to sink a lot of time and energy into getting something set up here and a year down the road hit the issue again," Wade said, adding a contingency plan was in place to move operations elsewhere if they were not able to reopen in a timely manner.

Coiner said she was thrilled by the traction the petition had received and the Common Grain Alliance will work support historic milling in the commonwealth. She also hoped the momentum of the petition will put some "wind in the sails of the regional grain economy and get people thinking about where their grain comes from."

Wade noted Deep Roots Milling also worked with a consultant to submit a list of recommendations, which VDACS had signed off on.

“We didn't want to lose this,” Wade said of the structure's historic nature. "You don't see too many water mills in operation anymore and those that you do, it’s just as museums."

Rachael Smith contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.