'Worth every penny': Expanded Nelson Memorial Library surpasses $500K fundraising goal

Roughly two years of fundraising efforts has finally paid off for the Nelson Memorial Library.

Grow Nelson Library, a fundraising group for the library, in late 2018 set out to raise half-a-million dollars for new technology and additional books to fill the shelves of the newly expanded library. Invigorated by an anonymous $111,000 donation, the group has met and surpassed that goal, raising a total of about $522,000 as of Sept. 8, according to library branch manager Susan Huffman.

Recently as well, Grow Nelson Library also met a challenge grant, giving the group an additional $100,000 to meet its fundraising goal.

“It’s been so gratifying and people have been so generous,” Huffman said. “I cannot tell you how humbled I am that people put that kind of value into a library that we have in Nelson.”

According to Huffman, the library’s fundraising efforts hit a major hurdle at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many people continued to give despite the financial hardships.

“We felt like we had to stop at that point ... and people kept giving even though COVID was here and I know it was difficult for people to continue to give even when we didn’t ask,” she said.

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors recently was invited to tour the nearly complete library and see for themselves the pay off of the roughly $2.5 million the county invested in the project.

After seeing the space for the first time post-construction, West District Supervisor David Parr said the county’s investment was “worth every penny.”