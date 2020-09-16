'Worth every penny': Expanded Nelson Memorial Library surpasses $500K fundraising goal

Roughly two years of fundraising efforts has finally paid off for the Nelson Memorial Library.
Grow Nelson Library, a fundraising group for the library, in late 2018 set out to raise half-a-million dollars for new technology and additional books to fill the shelves of the newly expanded library. Invigorated by an anonymous $111,000 donation, the group has met and surpassed that goal, raising a total of about $522,000 as of Sept. 8, according to library branch manager Susan Huffman.
Recently as well, Grow Nelson Library also met a challenge grant, giving the group an additional $100,000 to meet its fundraising goal.
“It’s been so gratifying and people have been so generous,” Huffman said. “I cannot tell you how humbled I am that people put that kind of value into a library that we have in Nelson.”
According to Huffman, the library’s fundraising efforts hit a major hurdle at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many people continued to give despite the financial hardships.
“We felt like we had to stop at that point ... and people kept giving even though COVID was here and I know it was difficult for people to continue to give even when we didn’t ask,” she said.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors recently was invited to tour the nearly complete library and see for themselves the pay off of the roughly $2.5 million the county invested in the project.
After seeing the space for the first time post-construction, West District Supervisor David Parr said the county’s investment was “worth every penny.”
“Investment in education and literature returns exponentially, so this is just a beautiful, functional asset to the community,” Parr said.
The renovations roughly double the size of the building and have tripled the amount of available library space, in addition to adding conference rooms, office spaces and a computer lab.
“They really dealt with a small area for a long time; the uses it opens up to children and everybody, it looks like a real library now,” North District Supervisor and board chair Tommy Harvey said.
While the library has been closed to the public because of the ongoing pandemic, offering curbside services in its place, Huffman said that could change as soon as the end of September. The tentative plan would allow groups of up to five people per hour to schedule appointments to use the facility.
In addition to an additional 8,000 volumes of books, CDs and DVDs, computers and other technology, staff also is in the process of purchasing a $95,000 outreach vehicle, which Huffman said will bring the library’s services to residents throughout Nelson County.
Huffman said the outreach vehicle is not a bookmobile as people won’t be able to step inside, but it can bring services and programs to children or senior citizens who have trouble reaching the library at its Lovingston location, deliver holds and will have a WiFi connection which people can use as the vehicle travels.
Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed said the addition of an outreach vehicle complemented the new facility.
She said it will be several more months before the vehicle is ready to hit the road.
“Hopefully by next summer COVID will be over and we’ll be able to take it on the road and really put it to full use,” Huffman said.
