'Your little place in time': Saunders Brothers supplies boxwood for rose garden renovation

Hundreds of boxwood hailing from Nelson County found a new home in the nation’s capital as part of the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.
According to a news release, Saunders Brothers Inc., based in Piney River, and NewGen Boxwood, introduced by Saunders Genetics LLC, were instrumental in the recent renovation of the iconic space which was in need of a “major overhaul” to maintain the garden for future generations. First lady Melania Trump unveiled it Aug. 22, just days before she delivered her Republican National Convention speech in that same garden.
In June 2020, the Saunders family was invited to the White House to consult with landscape architecture firms Perry Guillot Inc. and Oehme, van Sweden and Associates on options for boxwood cultivars, the first step in the process that would result in the installation of the more than 400 boxwood from Saunders Brothers, the release notes.
“It’s totally an honor to be a part of that. It’s like your little place in time. I’m not a statesman or diplomat, but hopefully we provide an environment that is refreshing, uplifting and positive for the president to conduct his work,” Bennett Saunders, general manager of Saunders Genetics LLC and co-owner of Saunders Brothers Inc., said.
The old boxwood of the “most renowned garden in America,” Bennett Saunders said, were suffering from insect and disease damage and were in danger of attracting boxwood blight, an invasive fungal disease. As part of the master planning for the space, Saunders Brothers consulted the project’s committee on selecting more resistant varieties of boxwood.
Saunders Brothers also supplied more than 50 large “Green Beauty” boxwood to create the pairs of groupings of specimen shrubs that frame the sides of the president’s step landing outside the Oval Office. The team assisted with the selection of the shrubs in July.
“We like to think that they’re pretty good quality,” Bennett Saunders said. “They want the best and so we happen to have the varieties that show the most disease and insect resistance as well as just being beautiful plants. They can have all the resistance in the world, but if they’re not pretty to look at you’re wasting your time.”
Bennett Saunders said Saunders Genetics LLC was formed in response to boxwood blight that came from Europe to the United States in 2011. With boxwood being the company’s signature plant, the team went to work experimenting on different varieties, or cultivars, to see which ones were more resistant. Saunders Genetics breeds, tests, evaluates then markets these varieties, Bennett Saunders said.
According to the release, the Saunders Brothers have long played a role in the Rose Garden’s construction. In 1962, Paul Saunders supplied 1,500 boxwood for first lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s rose garden initiative.
Saunders said his father, Paul Saunders, initially had lost the bid to another nursery to supply the plants to the garden, but that soon changed as the other nursery couldn’t supply enough of the shrub.
Since then, Saunders Brothers — managed by Paul Saunders and his sons Tom, Bennett, Jim and Robert — has supplied boxwood to the White House several times throughout the decades as well as taking multiple trips to Washington, D.C. to consult with the White House on the health of the plants.
“Our specialty is to tell them anything they want to know about boxwood and which varieties do what,” Bennett Saunders said.
Bennett Saunders said while the Rose Garden doesn’t display much color now, that should change come spring time. Also, the current look now closely resembles that of the Kennedys’ 1962 design.
“The Rose Garden is an American treasure that has been spectacularly restored to a classic design similar to the original design of 1962,” Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers, said in the release. “It is an honor for our company to continue a 58-year tradition of assistance to the White House Rose Garden.”
