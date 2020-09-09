'Your little place in time': Saunders Brothers supplies boxwood for rose garden renovation

Hundreds of boxwood hailing from Nelson County found a new home in the nation’s capital as part of the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.

According to a news release, Saunders Brothers Inc., based in Piney River, and NewGen Boxwood, introduced by Saunders Genetics LLC, were instrumental in the recent renovation of the iconic space which was in need of a “major overhaul” to maintain the garden for future generations. First lady Melania Trump unveiled it Aug. 22, just days before she delivered her Republican National Convention speech in that same garden.

In June 2020, the Saunders family was invited to the White House to consult with landscape architecture firms Perry Guillot Inc. and Oehme, van Sweden and Associates on options for boxwood cultivars, the first step in the process that would result in the installation of the more than 400 boxwood from Saunders Brothers, the release notes.

“It’s totally an honor to be a part of that. It’s like your little place in time. I’m not a statesman or diplomat, but hopefully we provide an environment that is refreshing, uplifting and positive for the president to conduct his work,” Bennett Saunders, general manager of Saunders Genetics LLC and co-owner of Saunders Brothers Inc., said.

The old boxwood of the “most renowned garden in America,” Bennett Saunders said, were suffering from insect and disease damage and were in danger of attracting boxwood blight, an invasive fungal disease. As part of the master planning for the space, Saunders Brothers consulted the project’s committee on selecting more resistant varieties of boxwood.