Campbell, Josephine Narcissus Goodwin

October 16, 1934 - July 29, 2020 Josephine Narcissus Goodwin Campbell, 85, of Arrington, passed away on Wednesday July 29, 2020, in Charlottesville. Born on October 16, 1934, in Nelson County, she was a daughter of the late Charles Edwin Goodwin Sr. and Kimbrough Jones Goodwin. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cary Keith Campbell. Josephine was a self-employed tax accountant in Nelson County and a member of Nelson United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Cary Keith Campbell Jr. and his wife, Debbie, of Louisa; two daughters, Wanda Davis and her husband, Paige, of Nellysford, and Diane Mallett and her husband, Mark, of Charleston, South Carolina; her brother, Charles E. Goodwin Jr. of Rockfish; nine grandchildren, Brian Davis, Neal Davis and his wife, Kim, Amy Campbell, Jessica Garner and her husband, Steven, Jeff Mallett and his wife, Sarah, Jonathan Mallett, Joseph Mallett, Jana Mallett and Chandler Campbell; and 12 great-grandchildren, Spencer Davis, Tyler Davis, Tanner Davis, Natalie Campbell, Justin Campbell, Aaron Carter, Evan Carter, Katelynn Carter, Carson Garner, Grayson Mallett, Madeline Mallett, and Ben Mallett. A private graveside interment will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Amherst Cemetery in Amherst, Virginia. A celebration of her life for family and friends will be announced at a later date to be held at Nelson United Methodist Church with the Reverend Randy Harlow officiating. The family suggests that memorials take the form of contributions to Nelson United Methodist Church Building Fund, 5239 Thomas Nelson Highway, Arrington, VA 22922. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Virginia, (434-263-4097).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.