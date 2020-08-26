Carter, Jessie Tibbs

February 18, 1916 - March 21, 2020 Jessie Tibbs Carter, 104, of Arrington, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Charlottesville. Born in Smyth County, on February 18, 1916, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Lura Duncan Tibbs. In earlier years, Jessie had been the night manager for Johnson's Senior Center, and was a member of Jonesboro Baptist Church. She also loved children and was known for her nurturing spirit, caring for many little ones throughout the community. She is survived by daughters, Isabell Giles and Elinor Carter, both of Roseland, and Peggy C. Cooper of Arrington; foster children that she helped raise, Melvin Sprouse, Betty McDaniel, Barbara Campbell, Carolyn Campbell, Jimmy Sprouse and Tina Fitzgerald; 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leland Carter; a daughter, Irene C. Bell; brothers, Dewey, Stanley and Henley Tibbs, and sisters, Edythe Tabor, Louisa Lampbert, Fairy Crutchfield, Elizabeth Dixon, and Susan Wilson. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10, Roseland, VA 22967
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.