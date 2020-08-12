Cottrell, Alvin Patrick "Al"

Alvin Patrick "Al" Cottrell, 65, of Tye River, Va., departed this life at his residence on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Alvin was born on February 1, 1955, in Wingina, Va., and was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was the 5th of the 12 children born to the late Frank Sr. and Georgianna Cottrell. Al had a big heart and he was known in the community for his helping hands. He enjoyed doing odd jobs for anyone looking for assistance, but his first love was detailing cars, if you needed your car washed, he was your man. Alvin wasn't big on traveling but on occasion he would ride up to Maryland to help his brother Jerry with a project or two, but he wouldn't stay long. Al enjoyed being close to home and hanging with his family and friends. In his younger years, Alvin loved to walk, he would start his morning with a cup of coffee and a fried egg sandwich; and head out walking. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ernestine Tucker and Don Cottrell. Alvin will be missed by all who loved him. He is survived by nine siblings, Dorothy Carter, Stanley (Annette) Cottrell, Garnet Nickens, Hilton Cottrell, Jerome (Sandie) Cottrell, Frank Cottrell, Eugenia Cottrell, Reginald Cottrell, and Anthony (Sherrell) Cottrell; nephew, William "Dunk" Tucker; sister-in-law, Lucille "BB" Cottrell; four aunts, Gladys Fleming, Clara Gray, devoted aunt, Alice "Billy" Jeffries, and Bernice Cottrell; two uncles, Clifford and Clarence Allen; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; devoted friends, Ann Ellis, Angelita Murphy, Leroy Thomas, and Wardell Williams; and a special cousin, Elsie Napier. Rest on Alvin we love you, but God loves you bestTill We Meet AgainYour Loving Family! A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Herbert Woodson Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 5 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
