Dorey, Priscilla Anne

Priscilla Anne Dorey, 61, wife of Frank A. Dorey, passed away on July 31, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. Priscilla was born on January 1, 1959, a daughter of the late Overton E. and Phyllis Ann (Stone) Stafford. Survivors in addition to her husband, include a daughter, Alexa Anne Dorey of Virginia Beach; and siblings, Phillip Stafford and wife, Martha, of Charlottesville, and Jeff Safford and wife, Beth of Georgia. Following cremation, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.