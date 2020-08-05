Foster, Mildred Fredice Martin

September 14, 1920 - July 29, 2020 Mildred Fredice Martin Foster, 99, of Shipman, departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Charlottesville. She was born on September 14, 1920, in Nelson County, a daughter of the late John Pizzaro Martin and Lillian Lloyd Buggie Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Foster Sr.; three sons, Preston Tunstall Foster Jr., Winfred Foster, and Thurman Foster and daughter, Vernell Marie Foster. Mildred was a retired custodian from Nelson County School System and a member of Montreal Baptist Church in Shipman. She is survived by her daughter, Lillian Foster of Shipman; sister, Elizabeth Bowling (William) of Roseland, Va.; four brothers, Julian (Marion) Martin of Charlottesville, Va., Walter Martin of Alexandria, Va., Eddie Martin of New York, and Roy Martin of Alexandria, Va.; brother-in-law, the Rev. William Foster (Elsie) of Shipman; sister-in-law, Arlene Martin of Roseland; special cousin, Rennie D. Scott of Shipman, Va.; two daughters-in-law, Charlotte Foster and Catherine Foster; nine grandchildren, Terry Lazetta Foster (Dennis) of New Orleans, Gerry Foster of Williamsport, Pa., Teresa Johnson (Clyde) of Monroe, Va., Michele Foster of Lovingston, Va., Steve Foster (Tonya) of Fluvanna, Sherrie Foster of Hopewell, Va., Kerry Foster and Sherrine Foster, both of Richmond, Va., and Stacy Foster of Temple Hill, Md.; step-grandkids, Amos, Faye and Darryl, all of Richmond, Va., as well as a host of great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, family and friends. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Foster Family Cemetery in Shipman, with the Rev. James Rose officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
