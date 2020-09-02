Gardner, Onedia Allen

February 9,1957 - August 5, 2020 Onedia Allen Gardnerfaithful woman of God, wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020. Onedia was born to the late Edward and Otealia Giles Allen on February 9, 1957, in Charlottesville, Va., after graduating from Nelson County High School, she followed her eldest sister Linda to Arlington, Va., where she planted roots and resided until her death. Onedia had a 38 year career with the NAVSEA, a Division of the Federal Government. Onedia has been a member of the Mt. Salvation Baptist Church community sinceher move to Arlington. Over the years she served as Secretary for the Senior Usher Board and President of the Women's Ministry. Onedia loved to travel with family and friends but also received great pleasure in volunteering and helping others. Onedia treated all she encountered, from the Admirals she worked with to the homeless on street, with love and respect. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Leroy Allen, Linda Allenand Cathline Bass. She is survived by her beloved children, Eric Gardner (Rebekah) and Patricia Gardner; five grandchildren, Amiya Gardner-Harris, Avery Gardner, Jairus Johnson-Gardner, Joshi Johnson, and Katia Faulk; surviving siblings, John Allen (Sharon), Thomas Allen (Elaine) and Lillie Allen-Peyton (Paul); devoted sisters-in-law, Charlene Gardner and Martha Bell (Gene); and aunts, Onedia Myers, Margaret Thomas and Madeline Wimple. She will be remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her Mt. Salvation Church family. A funeral service was held on August 17, 2020, at Mr. Salvation Baptist Chruch with officiant, The Rev. Richard Hardy. Baker-Chinn Funeral Services 2605 Shirlington Road Arlington Va 22206
