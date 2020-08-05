Gibson, Barbara Ann

May 9, 1949 - July 29, 2020 Barbara Ann Gibson, affectionately known as "Baba", 71, of Leesburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Amherst County, on May 9, 1949, she was a daughter of the late James Freddie and Annie Mae Kidd Campbell. Barbara had been a legal secretary for the County of Loudoun for 26 years. She loved the beach, sunbathing, and traveling, taking frequent cruises over the years. She also enjoyed music, dancing, reading and ordering from QVC. However, her greatest joy were the ones who called her "Baba", her grandchildren. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Lynn W. Gibson; her son, Brian Gibson (Stephanie) of Middlesex, N.C.; her daughter, Shellie Gibson Bissette (John) of Wilson, N.C.; her sister, Beatrice Turner (Mike) of Roseland; and her grandchildren, Brooklynn Bissette, James Gibson and Lily Gibson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Michelle. A funeral service was held 1 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Byrum-Parr Funeral home by the Rev. Carl Davis. Burial followed in Jonesboro Cemetery. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home served the family, 434-277-5194. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10, Roseland, VA 22967
