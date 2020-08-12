Groah, Janie Marie

November 29, 1954 - August 6, 2020 Janie Marie Groah of Nelson County, originally Augusta county, passed away unexpectedly in her home. She was a retired nurse who loved to take care of those around her. She was a loving mother and grandmother who found happiness and peace in her home by the Tye River. She leaves behind her daughter, Lisa Rene Jones-Prye, but joins her daughter, Jennifer Brown and son, Robert Jones. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michalea Prye, Johannah Prye, Leighanne Dafonseca, Zachary Brown, Sarah Brown, Tosha Brown, Greg Brown, and Grace Jones; as well her sister, Doris Jarvis and Doris's children. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston, with Pastor John P. Campbell officiating. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
