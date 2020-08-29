Hartless, Derek Massie

January 9, 1944 - August 26, 2020 Derek Massie Hartless, age 76, died in his home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Lynchburg, Virginia. Derek is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughter, Angela Loyd, and her husband, Jr. Loyd, of Madison Heights, Virginia; his daughter, Alison Fore, and her husband, Kelvie Fore, of Amherst, Virginia; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; and two sisters; and three brothers. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Lloyd Hartless and Myrtie Hartless; and his sibilings, Neal Hartless, Jean Warner, Phyllis Fulcher, and Uel Hartless. Derek was born on January 9, 1944 in Amherst, Virginia, to Lloyd and Myrtie Hartless. He graduated from Amherst High School and worked for General Electric for over 30 years. He also served in the United States Army in the Old Guard in Arlington, Virginia. Derek married Judy on October 27, 1967, and the couple had three children together, including a son, who died in infancy. Derek was a member of Clifford Baptist Church and loved to go on visitation. He enjoyed hunting, raising cattle, and gardening. A graveside service is scheduled for Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 6 p.m., at Woodland Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Fitzgerald officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Clifford Baptist Church or Centra Hospice. John 16:22 So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you. Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va. (434-263-4097).
