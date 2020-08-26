Johnson, Margaret Estelle

September 16, 1921 - August 19, 2020 Margaret Estelle Johnson, 98, of Afton, formally of Scottsville, died on Wednesday August 19, 2020, in a Waynesboro Nursing home. Margaret was born on September 16, 1921, in Nelson County, a daughter of the late Charles Andrew Thompson and Henrietta Alice Lawhorne Thompson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her nine siblings, her first husband, Elwood Johnson; second husband, Walker Johnson; and her nephews, Roy and Leonard Thompson. She was the last member of her immediate family. Margaret attended Oak Hill Baptist Church at an early age and retired from Uniroyal of Scottsville after 35 years of service. She is survived by her caregivers, Nora and Jo Thompson, and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service was held Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Scottsville Cemetery. Pastor John P. Campbell officiated. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097).
