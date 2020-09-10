Jones Jr., Irvin Clinton (Jim)

Irvin Clinton (Jim) Jones Jr. August 16, 1947 - August 20, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Irvin Clinton Jones Jr., (Jim) announce his passing on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the age of 73 upon a brief battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. He was born August 16, 1947, in Norfolk Va., the son of Irvin Clinton Jones and Maxine White. Jim was preceded in death by both his father and mother as well as his wife of 26 years, Mary Frances Wood Jones. Jim will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his five children, Joey (Joanna), Jessica (Jeffrey), Abby (Carmen), Bonnie (Chad) and Courtney (Chip) as well as ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Jim dedicated himself to his inventory business, which he had opened his first company at the ripe old age of 24! He later married the love of his life, Mary Frances Wood Jones, whom encouraged him to move to good ol' Nelson County where she was raised. While he grew up in the city and never dreamed of living in the country, he couldn't wait to get back home from traveling. There was no place he would rather be than at home. He was surely no ordinary person. Much of what he did, much of how he lived was extraordinary. The way he worked. The way he cared. The way he fought. His courage and will. These are just some of the things that made him different. He will be forever missed, but never forgotten. A private family service took place on Saturday, September 4, 2020. The family would like to thank both the staff at Hospice of the Piedmont and Wells Sheffield Funeral Home in Lovingston for their care of Jim. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to either the American Cancer Society, Attn: Relay for Life of Amherst & Nelson, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen VA 23060 with the Donation to the "Nelson Neighbors Team" or to the Mayo Clinic 200 First St. SW Rochester, MD 55905 in Jim Jones's Honor. Arrangements were under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).
