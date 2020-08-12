You have permission to edit this article.
Loving, Marilyn Ann Gray

December 19, 1955 - August 1, 2020 Marilyn Ann Gray Loving, 64, of Shipman, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Charlottesville. She was born on December 19, 1955, in Charlottesville, a daughter of Loretta Washington Gray White (Frank) and the late James E. Gray. Besides her mother, Marilyn is survived by her husband of 48 years and the love of her life, Leonard R. Loving Sr. "Lenny" of Shipman; daughter, Rolanda; son, Lenny Jr. (Erin); son, Lemont (Megen); son, Chadwick; daughter, Krystal; daughter-in-law, Marissa; grandchildren, Adrian, Kelsie, Tyler, Jaydn, Michael Angelo, Kris, Trey, Lenny III, and Alexia; great-grandchildren, Yessennia and Aiden; sister, Brenda Massie; brothers, James and Robert Gray; sisters-in-law, Josephine Loving (Brett), Corine White, Mary Davis, Rosetta Loving and Geraldine Loving; brother-in-law; Bobby Loving, and a slew of nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service was held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, with Bishop Nathaniel Carter officiated. Interment followed in the Loving Family Cemetery in Shipman. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).

