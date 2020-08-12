Oikonomides, Diana Lois

August 31, 1940 - August 1, 2020 Diana Lois Oikonomides, 79, of Brookhaven, New York, died on Saturday August, 1, 2020. Born on August 31, 1940, in Queens, New York, she was a daughter of the late James Frances Aspinall and Anna Both Aspinall. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Panteleimon Oikonomides on December 2, 2017. She is survived by her children, daughter, Susan Ceravino of Port Jefferson Station, New York and her son, Greg Buddenhagen of Hay Market, Virginia. A graveside committal service was held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Jonesboro Cemetery in Roseland, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, (434-263-4097).
