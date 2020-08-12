Stockton, Leah Davis

August 28, 1956 - August 9, 2020 Leah Davis Stockton died peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in her sleep following a long illness. She was born on August 28, 1956, in Alexandria, Va., to Delia "Dee" Davis-Wells and the late Francis Lee "Lee" Davis. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Stockton, U.S. Navy Retired. Leah is survived by her son, Charles "Chuck" Stockton of Schuyler; her mother, Delia Davis-Wells and stepfather, Warren Wells, of Schuyler; sister, Vickie Baker of Schuyler; brother, Gary Davis Sr. of Shipman; nephews, Gary Lee Davis II, and Christopher "Chris" Baker; stepbrothers, stepchildren, great nephews, great nieces, and many friends and relatives. The family would like to thank the staff at UVA Medical Center, UVA Dialysis, and Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation for their care. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
