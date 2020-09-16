Strauss, Jane Hillig

Jane Hillig Strauss, died at home in Faber, Nelson County, Va., on September 2, 2020. She was born in Washington, D.C., on August 21, 1935, to Fred and Dorothy Gould Hillig. She was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Bernard J. Hillig (Jean). She is survived by her spouse, Charles A. "Chuck" Strauss, and their three sons Charles (Heidi), Christopher (Penny), and Matthew (Vicki); grandchildren, Rebekah, Christopher, Phillip, Jamie, Elizabeth, and Caleb, and many nieces andnephews. Jane graduated from the Academy of the Holy Cross in DC; attended St. Joseph College in Md., and transferred to The Catholic University of America in D.C. She graduated in 1957 with an AB degree in English literature. Liturgical/church interests began while living in the Washington, D.C. archdiocese, serving on the family life bureau. Moving to Malvern, Pa., in 1971, Jane was active in the choir at the Norbertine Daylesford Abbey in Paoli beginning in the early 1970s through 1990 when Jane and Chuck moved to Edenton, N.C. There Jane became choir director, lay liturgist and Lector for St. Anne Parish, eventually earning a Certificate in Lay Formation from the Diocese of Raleigh, and serving on its Liturgical Commission. She organized Lector and Eucharistic Minister Workshops at St. Anne Parish-and eventually for St. Mary Parish in Lovingston, Va. Jane volunteered with the East Whiteland Township Volunteer Fire Association-as an EMT and Lieutenant of the Ambulance Corps. She earned status as an EMT for that company plus the volunteer company in nearby Malvern-eventually becoming an instructor for the Chester County EMS. Jane continued her EMT work in Edenton. Moving to Nelson County, Va. and "retired" from paid professional life, both Jane and Chuck volunteered with local and regional organizations such as Literacy Volunteers, Habitat for Humanity, the local Area Agency on Aging, and the Nelson County Memorial Library Board. They became volunteer Ombudsman, working with and for the residents of nursing homes, and participating in related "aging" issues for Nelson County and the Charlottesville region, notably the Community Partnership for Improved Long Term Care. Although they no longer lived in PA, they became Norbertine Associates of Daylesford Abbey, continuing in their ministries to the aging in central Va. Celebrations of Ms. Jane's life will be held at The Church of the Incarnation on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. and Daylesford Abbey, Paoli, Pa., on October 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Jane's name to the Nelson County Memorial Library, P.O. Box 321, Lovingston, VA 22949, Daylesford Abbey, 220 South Valley Road, Paoli, PA 19301, Church of the Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, VA 22911.(http://bit.ly/jhs_20200902)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.