Wheeler, Lloyd Hampton

October 17, 1942 - August 10, 2020 Lloyd Hampton Wheeler, 77, of Amherst, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 17, 1942, in Amherst, to the late Wade Hampton Wheeler and Janie Myrtle Bolling Wheeler. Lloyd was a hardware salesman and a cattleman. He is survived by his wife, Gladys Garnette Stevens Wheeler; his son, Kevin Wheeler and wife, Stacy; stepson, John Stevens and wife, Tammy; grandson, Wade Wheeler; and three step-grandchildren, Cody, Matt, and Katie Stevens. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Amherst Rescue Squad. Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
