Letter to the editor for Jan. 3

A losing war and liars

The last week of the year continues this year’s errors. For example, the Russian leadership is maintaining that any talks of peace have to be predicated on Ukrainian acceptance of the Russian thievery of Ukrainian territory.

The Russian leadership seems to believe they have an inexhaustible supply of cannon fodder in their population when the reality is that more Russians have abandoned their country than have served in the military.

Putin is fighting a losing war but I suspect additional Ukrainian drone strikes deep within Russia (the Kremlin?) or another Ukrainian victory will be needed to bring that home to him. The Ukrainian recapture of Melitopol would effectively split Russian forces and signal a possible Russian military defeat in the war. At present Putin continues his original error, further isolating his country on the global stage.

We can observe the same kinds of actions in the Republican Party. Reports have now surfaced detailing Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadow’s burning of documents and holding secret White House meetings planning the January 6th coup attempt. All recognition of the law of the land had vanished in the closing days of the Trump administration.

This week those who had hatched and planned the abduction of Michigan’s governor were sentenced to years of prison time while those that hatched and planned the abduction of the Republic still roam free.

That is a ludicrous situation and must change. Trump and many of his allies must be tried and incarcerated. For years.

The Republican Party’s craving for power was obvious as Congressman-elect George Santos made up one lie after another to describe his life. It even appears that the funds he illegally used in his campaign were conned from investors in a Ponzi scheme. Federal and state prosecutors are now examining these matters but the Republican leadership is silent. A habitual liar is fine with them; they supported one for president TWICE.

I’m tired of hearing about the crisis on the southern border. If the US is serious about this, pass legislation making it illegal to hire an undocumented alien and then enforce that law. Imprison the employers and see what happens. My guess is that the many services these aliens provide will suddenly get much more expensive and hard to procure.

Finally, my suggestion for the House Democrats would be to support either Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger as Speaker. Both are Constitutional Republicans. How about that?

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone