Letter to the Editor for June 17

On the other hand it is a pleasure to see American leaders again communicating positively on the world stage. President Biden is doing his best to restore hope for democracies across the globe. Instead of a US tiptoeing along the edge of the chasm of dictatorship we witness a return to the rule of law of, for, and by the people. In the coming week Biden will meet with Putin and I’m guessing there will be little of the fawning seen 4 years ago.

On the environmental front, the 2021 spring has already turned into a mean summer in much of the west. Almost all of the country west of Texas is already suffering some drought. Some places in Oregon and California are already seeing water restrictions that are changing the way the citizens live. And summer is still 10 day away as I write; what will August look like? Probably very hot, dry, and smoky like last summer. By next spring Lake Mead may be so low that electrical output from Hoover Dam will be a fraction of its normal output. This is no surprise; the climate specialists said this would be one of the first affects of excess fossil fuel pollution in the atmosphere.