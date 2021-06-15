Letter to the Editor for June 17

The Washington establishment
out of control One would think that after having been given the honor of representing Virginians as their governor, Mark Warner would refrain from demeaning the stature of the people of the Commonwealth. He speaks proudly, as a federal government Democrat Senator, of reintroducing a bill, “The Rural Jobs Act.” This bill is intended to augment the New Markets Tax Credit program.
The political result of his action will be to cause the citizens of the sovereign states to accept further federal money and dictates contrary to the intent of our Founders. If there are areas in Virginia that need a financial boost, why has the leadership of the Commonwealth not proposed it to its citizens, “We the people?”
Surely, the American people understand the power to govern that they have given up to the Federal Establishment. However, ask your governor, senator, congressman or state legislator how much federal grant money your state receives. Will they tell? For a state to accept a grant, its citizens must do exactly as required by the grant.
Citizens may never even realize the power over them that the grant has given to the Washington Establishment. Do we really want the Washington Establishment to dictate what our children should be taught in school? This Democrat administration is putting the international value of our currency in jeopardy. If the national debt is not controlled, soon the Yuan will be considered a better international standard than the dollar. Then, watch the dollar inflation rise and the international stature of our country fall.
It is up to the American people to restore the sovereignty of each of the United States as envisioned by our Founders and they must do it now. Citizens, not political parties, must again govern and the states must seize back their sovereignty by January 2022.
BOB DEWEY,
Wintergreen
Drown out the
GOP ‘No!’ chorus Will we have to learn history by repeating it? As I watch the striking similarities of today’s Republican “No!” chorus and the one that tried to destroy Obama as he was dragging the country out of the “Great Recession” I wonder if we have learned anything. As you may recall the “Great Recession” was brought on by the banks and hedge funds running rampant through the economy during George W. Bush’s presidency, trashing everything and collecting magnificent bonuses in the process.
Today after 4 years of Trump’s incompetence we are recovering again and the Republicans are pulling the same antics if not worse. Today many of them are clinging to Trump’s “Big Lie” and creating a 2021 set of Jim Crow voting restrictions purely to limit the number of voters. These Republicans are afraid of the common citizen and want to limit the vote to their rich friends. Will the common citizen be cognizant and vocal enough to avoid repeating the 2010 disaster? Will the good guys prevail this time and the “No chorus” membership be reduced? Some progress would be a welcome change.
On the other hand it is a pleasure to see American leaders again communicating positively on the world stage. President Biden is doing his best to restore hope for democracies across the globe. Instead of a US tiptoeing along the edge of the chasm of dictatorship we witness a return to the rule of law of, for, and by the people. In the coming week Biden will meet with Putin and I’m guessing there will be little of the fawning seen 4 years ago.
On the environmental front, the 2021 spring has already turned into a mean summer in much of the west. Almost all of the country west of Texas is already suffering some drought. Some places in Oregon and California are already seeing water restrictions that are changing the way the citizens live. And summer is still 10 day away as I write; what will August look like? Probably very hot, dry, and smoky like last summer. By next spring Lake Mead may be so low that electrical output from Hoover Dam will be a fraction of its normal output. This is no surprise; the climate specialists said this would be one of the first affects of excess fossil fuel pollution in the atmosphere.
We can do better.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone