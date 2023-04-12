A historic day, long overdue

Finally, and I never thought I’d live to see it, a US president called to justice for the criminal acts he has committed. During my years there have been other Presidents who should have suffered that fate but since many of their criminal acts took place on foreign soil and consisted of killing foreigners or destroying foreign economies these crimes were hardly even mentioned in the US press.

Then along came Trump and amassed such a portfolio of possibly criminal acts plus the proclivity to eagerly commit more that he could not be ignored. Well, justice has raised her hand and this writer can only hope she and the rule of law will stay around for the rest of his days. I wrote years back that Trump’s biggest mistake was running for President, thus bringing his grifting habits and lawlessness into full daylight. Presently, we can say that if he is convicted of all the crimes it appears he’s committed he will live out his life in a prison somewhere.

And overseas we can say again that the President of Russia has also severely overplayed his hand. He is now a wanted man accused rightly of war crimes (this writer’s opinion) and he has gotten exactly what he started the war to avoid, more NATO on his border.

Finland is now a member of NATO and with that membership has doubled NATO’s Russian border. Finland went from a neutral position to NATO membership solely because of Putin’s Ukrainian War. And Ukraine’s President Zelensky has been invited to NATO’s 2023 summer meeting where he will lobby hard for Ukrainian NATO membership. That membership is still well off into the future but would NEVER have happened without the war.

Considering the sanctions and planetary economic response to Putin’s war it becomes rather obvious that Russia will be ravaged and its best move now is to “Stop digging” the war hole by getting rid of him and his demented vision of Russia’s enemies. As I said last week, until this war Russia was ignored by the West. It was just the big gas station in the North.

The enemy of Russia is in the East. Presently, Belarus, Russia’s ally, also seems to think the West is going to invade. Why?? I think I can safely say the West has ZERO interest in invading Belarus.

We have better things to do.

MIKE TABONY,

Gladstone

Liberalism under attack

Recently, in reaction to the Trump indictment, Tucker Carlson said now was not the time for Americans to give up their AR-15s and David French, in the Washington Post, countered that “AR-15s are not a component of American jurisprudence”.

So, have we really come to the point where we want to take up arms against each other? What would a Civil War that is not entirely geographical look like? Would Roseland attack Nellysford, would Lovingston attack Shipman? My neighbors are Trump supporters; they are fine folks.

Still, Trump and the MAGA world are destroying something. It’s called liberalism. No, not the liberalism of owning the libs but the liberalism of a political and moral philosophy based on the rights of the individual, liberty, consent of the governed, political equality and equality before the law. It is being replaced with the single-minded pursuit of power and that power by any means.

Recently Bret Stephens gave Trump a nickname; he called him Benito Milhous Caligula. And that really covers it. Benito for Mussolini, the fascist dictator of Italy; Milhous for Nixon’s middle name who saw any opposition to him as a conspiracy and Caligula for the mad emperor of Rome who was murdered by his own guard.

Of course, this is more important than just calling people names. Numerous surveys have said 60% of the American people don’t want Trump to be President again. It might be a case of Stockholm syndrome, but the Republican Party seems to be behind him. Ron DeSantis will not make a dent unless he goes after Trump and even Gov. Glenn Youngkin got in line, which is a shame because with a little political courage Youngkin could have changed the narrative and furthered his ambitions.

For those of you who like to read dystopian novels and watch ‘The Last of Us,’ if Trump does become President again you will get to see real carnage in real life in real time. It won’t be America, folks.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman