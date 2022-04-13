Letters to the editor for April 14

A question for the GOP

The Declaration of Independence is a radical document. Its insistence that people have inalienable rights, and that government needs the consent of the governed is still radical to this day. The Constitution, on the other hand, is a conservative document. In many places it is concerned with applying limits to what people and their institutions can do.

One of those areas is the tension between the rights of the States and the rights of the Federal Government. The biggest battle of that tension was the Civil War. When Alexander Stephens gave his “Cornerstone Speech” he attacked the Declaration and when Lincoln gave his speech at Gettysburg about the meaning of the Civil War he based it on the Declaration.

Today the Republican Party and the so-called originalists on the Supreme Court have brought back “States Rights” with a vengeance. Recently, Senator Mike Braun of Indiana suggested that decisions such as birth control, abortion, gay rights, interracial marriage be decided by the individual states. Recent Supreme Court decisions question the right to have free and fair elections and they question the Federal Government’s ability to regulate anything particularly anything that has to do with the environment. They put into question your right to vote.

So, I think it is fair to ask: does the Republican Party support the United States of America anymore? Do they want you to live in a country where you can use birth control in one state but not another, do they want you to be able to marry who you choose in one state but not another or, most importantly, do you want your vote to count in one state or be overridden in another by a partisan political party? If you think we are divided now, imagine what it would be like then.

At some point, I think we must decide if we want to continue to be the United States of America.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Political parties and the damage done

Our Founders were concerned about the role of the Political Parties in the day to day governing of the Federal Government by the collective sovereign states. We have gone from a nation intended to be governed by its people to a nation ruled from Washington, where the political parties battle each other for ultimate power. Legislative victories are credited to Republicans or Democrats. In neither Congressional Chamber, where legislative “victories” are credited to Republican or Democrat, citizens’ elected Representatives are not identified.

Before 1912 and the 16th and 17th Amendments, each state was obligated to pay a Federal tax based upon a flat tax and census population count; Federal taxation married to state Congressional representation. In 1913 and the 16th and 17th Amendments, the states and their respective citizens were removed from the taxation methodology process. How the Federal Government would spend the collected tax money would be decided in the Congress by the now Democrat and Republican party members.

The removal of the close association of Congressional Representatives to the citizens they represent ended with the end of the direct influence of the state Federal tax obligation. Likewise, Senators had no responsibility to their state governing body. Gone are the limitations of the “Enumerated Powers” and now on the scene are “Grants.” No one seems to know how many “Grants” Virginia has accepted with the accompanying Federal rules, with which Virginia’s state government and citizens are required to comply.

Money, not the citizens of Virginia, rules the Commonwealth. ActBlue and WinnRed are the money pipelines. Efforts to prohibit out of District, state and Congressional, money from influencing a District’s vote have been rejected out of hand by the General Assembly. Our Founders’ dream of a nation governed by its people no longer exists. We are ruled by political parties in Washington.

BOB DEWEY

Wintergreen

Russia’s acts can’t be tolerated anywhere

Well folks, it has been a week in which the absolutely barbaric acts of the Russian military against civilians has been revealed to the world and now the rest of us have to stand up and say “NO!” It seems that about 80% of the Russian people support their military and its barbarism. Recently a Russian politician complained that the Russian population was suffering from the bank sanctions. They should rise up and remove the thugs at the top of their government, end their war on a peaceful neighbor, and the sanctions will be reduced or removed. The longer they tolerate Putin the more they will suffer.

At the moment it is my feelings that the sanctions are not tough enough. Remove Russia from any economic activity anywhere in the free world. As far as I know the only Russian installation to be targeted by the long-suffering and heroic Ukrainians has been a fuel depot that was supplying the barbarians. Then the Russians complained about that. What a fantasy world they live in.

As I believe the Russian population should end the horror their government is perpetuating, I believe the US population should make it very plain to the Trumpians that their allegiance to that treasonous thug will relegate them to history. The world needs neither of these sociopaths in any position of leadership or power. It is way past time for the entire Republican Party, treasonous Trumpians and Constitutionalists, to return to assisting the people of the country. We need their side of the discussion; we need them to stop pampering the rich and corporations to the detriment of everyone else. We also need to admit that as a country we treated some of the other races we encountered horribly, trying to exterminate one while enslaving another.

In my lifetime we have dehumanized Southeast Asians and Muslims to make our unnecessary wars on them more palatable. Thanks to my sons I’ve been “woke” for several decades. I meet people who didn’t have such wonderful children and as a result they are still “asleep.” The US needs the teaching of Critical Race Theory so this can change. Will that make some uncomfortable? The truth sometimes does that; it’s part of growing, of doing better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone