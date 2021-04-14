Letters to the Editor for April 15

Houses of worship, keep your doors open

OK churches, when are you going to open your doors? Some have kept the churches open the entire time with masks suggested for participants. Some have gone to Zoom with vehicles in the parking lots of your facilities. Some have kept the door to a degree, shut.

What keeps the doors shut? Maybe it was the vote of the elders or vestry. Maybe it was the senior pastor or priest. Maybe the diocese or a higher level overseeing your church. Many have said ‘why are the big chains, Walmart, Lowes, restaurants, places of entertainment open, but churches appear in the closedown mode?’

The culture change is doing all it can to find ways to shut down religion. Schools are not allowed to display or mention anything to do with religion. At graduation, if the speaker dare mentions their faith, the world will come after them. Did you notice the God has no say apparently about opening your church doors? Has the body of believers asked Jesus what they should do?