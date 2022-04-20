Letters to the editor for April 20

No one above the law

Sometime this year Trump is going to be charged with a crime or crimes. It seems inevitable. Think of it as if the rule of law were reacting like an immune system to ward off the virus of Trumpism. Even some Republicans recognize that if you allow a free and fair election to be challenged this way the whole democratic, rule-based system is in danger of collapsing into anarchy.

But charging an ex-president with crimes is a big deal. Nobody knows the outcome or the precedent it might set. The MAGA crowd might take to the streets in the way that makes the Black Lives Matter demonstrations look like a Sunday picnic. Of course, that would be another example that in this country it is all right for white people to get rowdy and carry guns but not black people.

I realize the MAGA crowd doesn’t care he broke the law. His mission to save America from the Democrats is too important to bother with the niceties of the law. Who cares if we are a representative democracy? Anything in the service of Trumpism is justified. If that playbook looks familiar to you then all you have to do is go back to the 1920s and 1930s and the rise of fascism. To be sure, Trump’s evil is small potatoes compared with Mussolini and Hitler. Yet we could still end up with a one-man rule. Next up Don Jr., then Ivanka and we would have to wait until Barron turned 35.

Trump is unique in American history. We have had a few men on white horses but never a cult of personality. He has taken the Grand Old Party that had a respectable coherent political philosophy and replaced with whatever comes out of his mouth. I don’t wish to see him in jail, but I would like to see him barred from elective office. I would also like to see Fox News drop him for someone else. I hear DeSantis is available.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

State sovereignty the foundation of America

The original form of government proposed by the 13 colonies was a Confederacy, a grouping of 13 independent sovereign states. The need for a unifying political entity to provide common international representation and protection caused the formation of the Federal Government. The sovereignty of the states was not in question. I would suggest that the Civil War was not about slavery. Slavery was the law of the land until six months after Appomattox. The Civil War was a battle between the powerful Southern Democratic Party and the newly formed Northern Republican Party. The Federal Government took on an unintended governing role over all of the here-to-fore sovereign states.

The beginning of the 20th century saw the end of the 14th Amendment “Reconstruction” and the war penalties placed upon the Southern Democrat Leadership and a two-generation history of almost total Republican political power. The 1912 election victory by the Democratic Party changed the nation.

The 1913 ratification of the 16th Amendment which removed the merged concept of Federal taxation and state representation in the House of Representatives, and the 17th Amendment, which changed the Senatorial election process from the state legislatures to the state citizens, removed sovereignty from the states. These Constitutional changes moved national political power from “We the people” to the national political parties. The reason is easy, the ability of national political parties to acquire money to fund selected campaigns. Washington is our King of England of 1776.

To return our nation to the nation governed by its people concept intended by our Founders requires that “We the people” reclaim our state’s sovereignty. The first task must be the exposure of the details of Federal state funding and the state and citizen obligations to the Federal Government to receive it. To accomplish this Virginians must directly contact their district state delegate, state senator and the governor and express their concerns.

BOB DEWEY

Wintergreen

Two peas in a pod

Vladimir Putin, possibly the richest man on the planet as he has all of Russia to plunder, could not be satisfied with that but had to start an unprovoked war on Ukraine. Donald Trump, one of the richest men in America, could not be satisfied until he tried to destroy our democracy and be declared dictator. Hopefully, we have recognized the disaster of Trump but Putin is still lying about his reasons for his war today.

Putin is not concerned that thousands are dying needlessly and the poor and hungry across the planet are suffering under rising food prices. The callousness and inhumanity exhibited by him also illustrate “stupid.” In case you haven’t thought of it “a stupid person is one who does damage to others without benefiting, and perhaps even damaging, himself.” That is precisely what Putin has done for the last 50 days.

Just one example is that while he desires to keep Sweden and Finland out of the NATO defensive alliance his war in Ukraine has driven them both to consider immediate application for membership. Another example of Putin’s disconnect from reality was this week’s most humorous action. Russia sanctioned many members of the US government. What reasonable person would even want to visit or have any dealings with Putin’s Russia?

He is generally perceived as a nutcase in charge of a pariah nation. As to Russia complaining about the US militarily helping the Ukrainians, stop the war and we’ll stop shipping them weapons to fight with.

It is now reported that the Russian Black Sea flagship hit by Ukrainian cruise missiles yesterday has sunk. This is another indication that Putin, the Russian military, and Russia itself was not prepared for the heroic resistance of the Ukrainians. The Russian people need to do whatever is necessary to stop Putin’s war.

In Washington another of the January 6th insurrectionists has been found guilty of multiple crimes committed during the insurrection that could get him up to 20 years behind bars. The judge in the court hit the nail on the head when he said “charlatans” like Trump don’t care about democracy, only about power. That sounds like a good description of Vladimir: Trump and Putin, two peas in a pod. When will we address the crimes of Trump or will he skip punishment altogether? We can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone