A reckoning is coming

If my neighbor, down the street, is profligate and throws his money around, spending on useless bubbles, I don’t think I should be responsible for paying his bills.

Federal law says that the FDIC ensures bank accounts up to $250,000. But when Silicon Valley bank got into trouble and had a lot of Democrat depositors, Biden declared an emergency and had the FDIC cover all deposits. The depositors knew the risk and took it anyway, jumping on board with the woke schemes of this bank. Biden’s next emergency will be having federal taxpayers cover public union pensions and municipal bonds used to build grandiose public projects in blue states.

For years the politicians in states like New York and Illinois have bought votes from unions by ever increasing their pensions. They’ve bought public votes by building stadiums and subways and other grandiose projects they couldn’t afford. Now that interest rates are rising, a reckoning is coming. The blue state taxpayers should be on the hook for the debts their politicians have created. Unfortunately, President Biden will probably declare another emergency and have all federal taxpayers bail-out these states.

Virginia taxpayers have been frugal and should not be burdened with their neighbors excesses

JOHN BALLARD

Gladstone

Term ‘woke’ means nothing

Woke, woke, woke and some more woke. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently was at Liberty University and he mostly said ‘woke, woke, woke.’ Recently Tom Cotton complained that the bail out of Silicon Valley Bank was a woke bailout. There was a run on the bank and businesses were going to go bankrupt; how that is woke is beyond me. As you can see, woke is a term that means absolutely nothing.

It is simply another Republican insult. File it along with liberal, socialist and the Democrat Party. It doesn’t even attempt to make a reasoned argument. And it is as much cancel culture as anything said at Berkeley or any college campus. That these two groups want to cancel each other reminds you more of high school than anything else. Meanwhile the American people have real problems, and they are not going to solved by preventing somebody in drag reading to your kids.

DeSantis ended his speech at Liberty saying our rights are not the courtesy of the government, they are a gift from Almighty God. Meaning no disrespect to God, the Founders created our government so human beings could figure out how to govern themselves using reason and compromise. They wanted to put government in our hands, not the hands of the King or the Pope or an established Church or for that matter a President.

But there is a bigger knock-on DeSantis than that. It seems he can’t even beat Trump. To be sure nobody has voted yet but for now it looks like Trump is cruising to the Republican nomination. And in 2024 Trump will be defeated again. This time it will be a crushing defeat. And he is the one person I am going to love seeing cancelled.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

The ‘third rail’ of U.S. politics

Today we examine the real “third rail” of American politics. US conventional political wisdom is that Social Security and Medicare are the “third rails” and any politician messing with them faced instant political death from the electorate. I do not in any way suggest any politician should mess with these two beloved programs.

The real “third rail“ for US politicians is the “debt ceiling”. The expectation that the US will pay its debts is fundamental to our power and status in the world. Our reputation and power are too important to allow political extremists to affect it. Marjorie Taylor Greene should not be allowed within miles of any “debt ceiling“ legislation. For those of you that haven’t thought about this important government limitation it is the legislation that allows the government to borrow money to pay its bills. It is NOT a spending bill. It only allows borrowing to pay the debts we’ve already accrued and it must be adjustable if we are to pay those bills.

Much of the present debt is due to repeated tax cuts to wealthy Americans and corporations, enacted without spending cuts. To default on the debt at this point would cause an immediate reduction in the value of our currency relative to foreign currencies and the foreign goods we buy. In other words everything we presently buy from China and all other foreign countries would cost more. How much more is unknown at this time and that uncertainty is very important. Would we just be looking at another bump in US inflation or a full-blooded recession or global depression? No one knows and anyone with a functioning brain doesn’t want to find out.

The debt ceiling must be raised to avoid default: end of story. And the Congress must do it. Very soon.

The House of Representatives has a Constitutional duty to present a budget to the Administration but so far this Republican House has only griped and generalized while President Biden submitted his budget proposals with numbers last month. He is waiting to negotiate with the House.

Constitutionally, the House is to be a responsible part of the country’s governance. It cannot stand off and just say ”No, No, No!” It must propose its own numbers. If any of the members of the House do not wish to do the hard work of governing they should resign immediately.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone