Letters to the editor for April 28

A battle between democracies and autocracies Those that don’t know history or refuse to “see” it seem condemned to repeat it. Like the 1930’s, today we have the democracies in their fear and hesitancy refusing to get into the fray until the crazy old white man has wreaked havoc and death on millions. No one threatened Germany in the ‘30’s, no one threatens Russia today but both countries took advantage of the democracies avoidance of war to attack.

There are now numerous histories of the lead up to WWII that state that Hitler was surprised and emboldened when the democracies he faced let him get away with so much even before a shot was fired. And today I wonder if the West had started supplying billions of military aid including aircraft to Ukraine when the Russians were massing on its borders would Putin have still attacked. What if the West had supplied Ukraine with thousands of troops that would be there to just defend Ukraine against attack? We will never know.

This week Russian tennis players expressed disbelief that they were shut out of Wimbledon this year because of the Russian war on Ukraine. Putin’s spokesman said that the banning of Russian players was “unacceptable”. Sir, what is “unacceptable” is your war on Ukraine, the many war crimes already attributed to the inhumanity of the Russian military, the disruption to the global food and energy chains that sustain so many millions caused by your president. That you are able to go before the world’s media and call out the organizers of a famous tennis match while you are guilty of so much more just proves that you, sir, are what is truly “unacceptable”.

I hope that the West will soon provide the Ukrainians even more military aid and include warplanes in the mix. I would hope that any application from any additional European country to join the defensive alliance, NATO, be treated with the utmost dispatch. The blind hatred of dictators like Putin should not be allowed to win. The democracies of the West can do better than that. The West should also realize that the helpfulness of the Biden administration could be replaced by a Trumpian, in all likelihood an administration with nothing but distain for NATO and democracy. And at the bottom of it all, this is a battle between the democracies of the world and the autocracies.

The time to show an even more united democratic West is now. We can do better.

MIKE TABONY,

Gladstone

Biden, Democrats

an easy but

unjustified target The classic definition of inflation is too much money chasing too few goods. And no, Biden and the Democrats are not to blame. It started with the pandemic before he was elected. The cheap goods you bought at Walmart depended on a supply chain that collapsed when people started dying all over the world. It was made worse when China locked its population down, then throw in the war in Ukraine and you have a world where globalization is falling apart.

There are even some homegrown reasons as three million people have dropped out of the labor force. And yes, Biden did put some extra money in our pockets, but I don’t know about you, I paid down some debt and put the rest in savings. No widescreen TV or jet skis for me. I am also guessing you are not going to give the money back. Or are workers going to voluntarily give back all the jobs it saved and created.

But somebody must be blamed and because we live in an either/or world you are going to turn on the Democrats in November. And the Republicans are going to solve your problems by protecting you and your children from Walt Disney. That’s it folks, there is nothing else in the Republican platform. The Republicans still support subsidies for the rich and the corporations, but you, on the other hand, must pull yourself up by your bootstraps.

And then there is Trump. If he drove into a gas station to fill up he would drive away without paying. So later in this decade when the Trumps are deciding which one of them will be president next will you still be blaming the Democrats?

LOUIS HARPSTER,

Shipman

Too much

federal control I could ask, ”What has happened to my country?” but, I don’t need to. I have traced the history back to the beginning in 1912, both political parties began their venture to political power, the fear of our Founders.

First, get rid of any control “We the people” might have over Federal taxation, the 16th Amendment. Before the amendment, citizens could reach out and grab their state representative and express their opinion. Today, even the governors can’t find anyone.

Second, in 1913, the intended state government representation in the Senate was removed and replaced by political parties. Rarely today do we hear of the state a senator represents — only their political party.

Third, establish a “Federal Reserve” that would allow the Federal Government to spend the nation into debt to accomplish political gain without citizen approval.

Finally, in 1937, under the threat of “packing” the Supreme Court reversed it’s Opinion on Social Security and allowed it. Now instead of Constitutionally limited “Enumerated Powers” anything the “Washington Establishment” could describe as good for the “General Welfare” of the American people is good to go. The 1964 “Great Society” legislation set the stage.

Today, the American people have no idea of the obligations they have to the orders of the Federal Government. The 2022 Budget of the Education Department has 23 Financial Grants targeted to the states. Citizens, to include elected state legislators, have no idea of what state programs are funded by the Federal Government.

Do we as the “adults” in our state not owe it to our children to know the extent of Federal control that we are living under, essentially in violation of the Constitution? Should “We the people” not ask our governors to tell us?

BOB DEWEY

Wintergreen