Letters to the editor for April 29

Speaking of our country’s history I have spent the last week exploring Colonial Williamsburg and of the many things I’ve learned two facts are very appropriate for this letter. First, when indigenous people arrived in the area about 12,000 years ago, much of the vast glaciers of the last Ice Age still existed. They were melting and causing sea level to rise. At the time the James River was considerably below today’s level at the bottom of a deep ravine.

During the following centuries, sea level rise filled the ravine, covering their original villages and campsites. Standing on the present bank of the James River, I could only wonder where the bank of the James will be in another mere 400 years. Will much of today’s eastern Virginia, including the colonial areas, be part of the Atlantic Ocean and only be pictures in old books in 2421? If we are to avoid that catastrophe we need to act soon to reduce our fossil fuel use to zero.