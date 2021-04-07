Letters to the editor for April 8

Elsewhere this week we had the thoughts of Dr. Brix concerning the deaths of 550,000 Americans from the coronavirus and her startling admission that after the first 100,000 the rest could have been for the large part avoided. She laid the blame squarely on President Trump and his refusal to take the virus seriously. Why does anyone still believe this man is fit to be a leader of this country? After being silenced by the thug for months, finally, someone is telling the truth. But even now the case numbers in the country are again on the rise due to those members of society that refuse to do the basic viral avoidance precautions.