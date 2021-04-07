Letters to the editor for April 8

How much more damage
can the Democrats do?
Ours was to be a nation governed by its people, a nation of sovereign states with a separate entity to join us together against common enemies. Today, we have a ruling Democrat Party Cabal in Washington. One must ask, what group of American citizens, under the banner of governing, would allow such a television displayed Constitution-violating election?
What hard working American would deliberately cause gas prices to rise a dollar a gallon? What citizen would initiate an overwhelming immigration crisis with severe national security issues and at taxpayer expense? These are not the actions of a nation governed by its people. These are actions of a political party seeking to create a ruling government with subordinate states and submissive people.
The Democrat Party Cabal has caused, through both executive orders and Congressional partisan legislature, increased reliance upon the federal government by the American people. The Supreme Court, protector of the American people against improper actions of the Congressional and executive branches, again succumbed as it did in 1937, and bowed to the will of the Democrat Cabal. This allowed an election clearly being held under unconstitutionally-created procedures to continue.
We now hear that the court may consider the election complaints in October 2021, long after the Democrat Cabal’s damage to the people and our Constitution has been done. The voices of the people and the once sovereign states have been silenced.
There is little point in discussing how we as a nation got to this edge of disaster. We are there. There are two simple questions: Do we wish to be the nation of our Founders? And, how do we do it? Contrary to the apparent beliefs of the Washington Democrat Cabal, “We the people” do respect our heritage and can return ourselves to our Founders’ dream.
BOB DEWEY, Wintergreen
Time for McConnell
to take a walk
Well, folks, no big surprise when Mitch McConnell has declared he will fight Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan “every step of the way”. Where have we heard this before? When he declared he’d do the exact same thing to President Barack Obama.
I only hope that Joe Biden tells him to go take a long walk on a short pier and then carries his message straight to the American people. It is imperative that Biden repair the damage that time and the worst president in my 70 years, Donald Trump, has done to the country and leave us in better shape in 2024.
Elsewhere this week we had the thoughts of Dr. Brix concerning the deaths of 550,000 Americans from the coronavirus and her startling admission that after the first 100,000 the rest could have been for the large part avoided. She laid the blame squarely on President Trump and his refusal to take the virus seriously. Why does anyone still believe this man is fit to be a leader of this country? After being silenced by the thug for months, finally, someone is telling the truth. But even now the case numbers in the country are again on the rise due to those members of society that refuse to do the basic viral avoidance precautions.
I’ve been vaccinated now but will continue to mask and socially distance unless with other vaccinated individuals. For the record I believe those that refuse to get the vaccine to protect themselves and the society should be treated differently. I completely support the idea of a vaccine passport.
Finally, this week we were subjected to the Derek Chauvin trial which appears to show that he committed a modern horizontal lynching while other police officers stood by. Using his knee he and his accomplices killed George Floyd as thoroughly as the rope of the vigilantes would have done. I can only hope the good people on the jury send him away for a long, long time and forever remove the rest of them from the metropolitan police force.
We can do better.