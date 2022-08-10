Letters to the editor for Aug. 11

Dangers abroad and at home

This week a group of Yale economists have published a report showing the Russian economy is failing due to the sanctions. Reading their report it was hard to discern if Putin’s war is doing more damage to his own country or Ukraine. The war has become basically a stalemate with both sides pounding the other with artillery and rockets but neither making any real gains. I continue to hope that we will supply the Ukrainians with rockets of even longer range.

On the other side of the world the Chinese have just about gone nuts because Speaker Pelosi visited Taiwan. She went in peace while the Chinese seem bent on war. The Chinese are just another dictatorship bullying their neighbors. I have already boycotted their products and am typing this letter on a 13-year old Mac. I wish they would start acting civilized again so I’d feel better about replacing this computer or Apple would start building its computers in a free country.

And speaking of free countries, on Aug. 4 Brittany Griner learned that one doesn’t get free world justice in a dictatorship. She was sentenced to 9 years in prison for something hardly a crime in much of the world. But Russia’s laws are laws by the thugs, of the thugs and for the thugs. Putin can slaughter hundreds of thousands of innocent Ukrainians and walk free; Griner brings an ounce of cannabis oil into the country and gets years in a penal colony. Let this be a warning to any other free-world athlete seeking to make a few more bucks by playing in thug world and let it be a warning to all those who are ready to make the U.S. a Trumpian thugship.

I agree completely with Virginia's AG when he condemned the violence at the vandalized Lynchburg pregnancy center. And I’d sure like to see him likewise condemn the man who tried to overthrow our democratic republic. If we are to maintain even a semblance of a nation of laws Donald Trump must be brought to justice.

Finally, Republican efforts around the country to control the votes in future elections must be defeated with vehemence. When partisans control the vote counts the republic is history. Virginia can do its part by voting to replace the likes of Bob Good with Josh Throneburg. Representative Good has been a two-year embarrassment. Virginians can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

America's 'problem' in focus

“America Has A Problem” Beyonce sings on her new album. Boy do we ever. But what that problem is and what are the solutions differ widely across the political spectrum. Republicans running for Congress, like Blake Masters from Arizona, warn of hoards of illegal immigrants, equally large hoards of Antifa criminals burning down cities and progressive teachers indoctrinating children to hate America. Call it “the scare the bejeebers” style of politics.

Of course, Donald Trump perfected that gambit and this year’s crop of Republican candidates sing many variations on "American carnage." The Democrats reply with a more reasoned approach. But as always it can be found in a government program that will, of course, cost money. When the Inflation Reduction Act is passed the Biden administration will have added $3.5 trillion in programs. We can hope it is a good investment.

But meanwhile the problems mount. But we can’t do anything about them because our politics mostly consists of us yelling at each other. In this the Republican Party is mostly to blame. Some say it started with Newt Gingrich.

There are two things we must do if we have any hope. The first is we must prevent Donald Trump from ever being in the White House again. It is said that if he is elected he wants to fire 50,000 civil servants who are not sufficiently loyal. Knowing him he would like to fire citizens who didn’t vote for him.

The second is we must promote a belief in the rightness of our system of government. Our rights are our rights simply because we exist, and they extend to every one of us. They do not depend on which state we live in or who we are or who is president or for that matter who is on the Supreme Court.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman