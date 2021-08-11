Letters to the editor for Aug. 12

Upon obtaining office, whether he stole it or otherwise, he immediately shutdown the Keystone XL oil pipeline his first day in office. The 1,700-mile pipeline planned to carry 800,000 barrels of oil per day. The pipeline was rejected by former President Obama but former President Trump brought it back to life with over 1,000 jobs. Biden also shut down oil and gas lease sales from our nation’s public lands and waters, his first day in office.

This brainless anti-Trump effort of President Biden, and his handlers, is the reason that America is no longer oil independent. If you like paying more for your travel expenses, then thank this president. The price per gallon will likely not stop rising this year, maybe going over $4.00 a gallon.

Liberal workers and retirees, those who voted for Biden, when you find your fuel costs are beating down your budget, send a letter to your president and maybe he will send you more grants, food stamps, and other “entitlements.”

Conservatives need to get out and vote in new leadership on Election Day. The good Lord gave you the ability to labor and not depend on Biden’s government handouts.

THOMAS NELSON JR.

Roseland

