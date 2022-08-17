Letters to the editor for Aug. 18

Indoctrinating students starts at home

“Big Brother is Watching You” or if you are a teacher in a Virginia classroom he is watching you to see if you are indoctrinating your students. This is from a recent proposal from Bob “Mr. Taliban” Good. Dwanye Yancey from Cardinal News did an article estimating the cost of such a proposal and for Nelson County Schools it was close to $100,000 and in larger school systems it was north of $500,000.

But the proposal by Congressman Good betrays an extreme ignorance of human nature and the ways societies work. Parents are in the business of indoctrination. They teach their children to be polite and respect other people and if they are Christian that Christ is their savior. The schools amplify that by teaching children to be good citizens and to prepare them for earning a living and to fitting in to society as a whole. There is not one society that does not indoctrinate their children one way or the other.

Good is against two things. The first is that no teacher should ever say a discouraging word about American history. And the second is no teacher is to ever mention that we ever enslaved Black people or denied them civil rights or ever killed them if they ever objected to this arrangement. Good doesn’t seem to understand that knowing history is not a way to shame people but is a way to ensure that they don’t repeat the same mistakes.

But why stop at the classroom. Put a camera into every home and every bedroom. Then Bob “Javert” Good can make sure you are a good American.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

True leaders vs. wannabes

Folks, it is really good to have a leader as president of your country. I look around the world and see leaders and wannabes just about everywhere. In Ukraine, leadership just oozes from President Zelensky. He is so popular that an American firm wants to manufacture and market a Zelensky action figure. I also put Joe Biden in the great leadership category. Americans are now feeling so comfortable and complacent that they are griping about almost everything, primarily their ability to buy things after they’ve used their extra money to bid up prices.

President Biden has done a great job when you consider the mess he was handed a mere 18 months ago. The economy is booming and the labor shortage is the major bottleneck for even greater prosperity. He has gathered many nations together to help the Ukrainians resist the barbaric invasion of Putin’s savages. There are still many problems on the world stage but I have been very impressed by my leadership these past few months.

On the other hand it was almost humorous to watch the two chief wannabes stagger around this past week. In Russia, Putin’s war is so unpopular he can’t find soldiers. He is now emptying out the prisons. Prisoners are given pardons and pay to enlist in the Army. Then they are given two weeks training before being sent to the front. I have read that the regular Russian soldiers use them as bait by exposing them to Ukrainian fire so the regulars can locate the Ukrainian positions. Putin has seemingly forgotten the Afghanistan debacle and now will likely repeat it.

Here at home another wannabe has gotten caught stealing government property. It appears former President Trump took many government papers including classified papers on nuclear power to his home. Was he planning to sell the information contained on them to the Saudis so they could more easily develop nuclear power and weapons? That has been the speculation but fortunately the FBI removed several boxes of U.S. government property from the thief’s home.

In a deposition this past week in another case Trump gave his name and then took the 5th for all the other questions. Yet he has thousands of ardent followers who would give the country to this charlatan. Don’t ask me to explain.

I know we can do better than that.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

A self-evident truth on guns Deeply held beliefs can usually be fairly and robustly debated. Each side can question the validity of the other side’s arguments ad nauseum; until there comes a moment when the facts at hand become a self-evident truth.

When a teenager with a military-grade assault weapon can hold at bay 376-similarly armed and better trained police officers, it is self-evident that such a weapon has no place in the hands of anyone without a good reason.

There are prudent restrictions on the weaponry allowed to private citizens. Private ownership of “destructive devices”, i.e., bazookas, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, or tanks are not illegal but are heavily regulated at both the State and Federal level. The National Firearms Act (NFA) of 1934— and revisions of the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968 and Gun Control Act of 1968 impose a number of federal restrictions on the ownership of such weaponry, including an extensive background check, a $200 tax on the manufacture or transfer of an NFA firearm, and registration with the NFA.

It is now self-evident that private ownership and possession of military-grade assault-style weaponry should be restricted much the same as other military-grade weaponry has been since 1934. In 2008, the Supreme Court, in the District of Columbia v. Heller, recognized an individual right to bear arms. It did not grant the right to own unlimited firepower without reasonable government oversight.

STANLEY MILESKY

Nellysford