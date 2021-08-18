Letters to the editor for Aug. 19

A nation ruled by money, not the people

My country is no longer a nation governed by its people, it is a nation ruled by money. It is scary to have to acknowledge that it took so long to understand what has happened. There were five events that brought us to where we are today.

The 16th Amendment removed the governing leadership of the then Sovereign States from legal standing with regard to the federal government budget. States were no longer required to pay their then census established portion of the Federal Budget. Individual citizens now pay directly to the federal government with no relationship to the "common defense role" of the federal government. Today the citizen voices of the states, discussing the Federal Budget, are only heard in the House of Representatives muted among the voices of hundreds of others.

The 17th Amendment removed the election of the state’s US Senators from the state legislatures and placed it in the hands of the state’s citizens who were under the direct influence of the national political parties. The state governments are no longer represented in the Senate. The national political parties are.