Letters to the editor for Aug. 19

A nation ruled by money, not the people
My country is no longer a nation governed by its people, it is a nation ruled by money. It is scary to have to acknowledge that it took so long to understand what has happened. There were five events that brought us to where we are today.
The 16th Amendment removed the governing leadership of the then Sovereign States from legal standing with regard to the federal government budget. States were no longer required to pay their then census established portion of the Federal Budget. Individual citizens now pay directly to the federal government with no relationship to the "common defense role" of the federal government. Today the citizen voices of the states, discussing the Federal Budget, are only heard in the House of Representatives muted among the voices of hundreds of others.
The 17th Amendment removed the election of the state’s US Senators from the state legislatures and placed it in the hands of the state’s citizens who were under the direct influence of the national political parties. The state governments are no longer represented in the Senate. The national political parties are.
The Federal Reserve was established in 1913 for the purpose of managing the nation’s currency. In 1933, the Congress passed the Gold Reserve Act, which allowed the federal government to establish the value of the dollar to be based upon a $35/oz value of gold. This was an increase in dollar/gold relationship from the original Gold Reserve Act established value of $20.67. This increase in gold value increased the ability of the Treasury to print more money. In 1971, President Nixon ended all relationship between the dollar and gold because there was insufficient gold reserves to buy back the outstanding dollars. The dollar today has no value basis and is but a Federal Reserve Note. Money printing is at the whim of the Congress and President. “We the people” have been silenced.
The legislative limitations placed upon the authorities of the federal government by the Constitution in Article I, Section 8, the "Enumerated Powers" and the 10th Amendment were effectively rescinded by the Supreme Court’s decision to change a negative Opinion to a favorable Opinion regarding the 1935 Social Security Act after a “Pack the Court” threat by the Roosevelt Administration. There had been twelve senate election cycles since the 17th Amendment.
Today, the question before the American people is, do you want to accept the Establishment Oligarchy Government to rule over the heretofore Sovereign States or do you wish to reaffirm the nation of our Heritage? This is not a Democrat/Republican question. To restore our Founders’ nation, control of our federal spending must first be restored to the Sovereign States. The rest is just talk. The technical capacity of “Virtual Currency” is being developed by “Silicon Valley” in concert with the Washington Establishment. The applications being considered by China, should strike terror into the hearts of all Americans
BOB DEWEY,
Wintergreen
A rerun of Vietnam withdrawal playing out
Former President Trump went a bit darker this past week when he said the police officer who shot and killed a rioter at the January 6th insurrection should face justice. That policeman was doing his job unlike the president who was instigating treason against the government he swore to protect. If someone is going to face justice it shouldn’t be the policeman.
The UN climate folks published their newest summary of where we’re headed and for those who haven’t noticed, we’re headed for hell on Earth. Many areas of southern Europe and northern Africa have joined our West and parts of Siberia by experiencing disastrous wildfires. A town in southern Italy established a new high temperature record for Europe this week. When will the public and politicians begin to take this seriously. A massive fossil fuel use tax and accompanying fossil fuel tax dividend equally distributed to the citizenry would be a good start.
This past week the 2020 census info was also made public and we can expect the politicians to start redrawing the boundaries of voting districts to better maintain their hold on electoral power. Drawing these boundaries should be a job given to 6-year-olds who haven’t yet sold their souls to some political ideology or power broker. Letting politicians do it is just asking for trouble.
In Afghanistan we are watching the rerun of the withdrawal from Vietnam in 1975. For reasons many of us can’t understand the people of Afghanistan are happy with fundamentalist Muslims controlling them just as the people of Vietnam didn’t object to communists doing it. We should learn to accept the things we can’t change. And we should guard against those who seek to destroy our republic like the Republican legislators erecting barriers to the voting rights of the citizens.
We can do better and should start doing it at home.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone
'Border Biden' bundling a crisis
President Biden is ignoring the "crisis" at the border. His White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, even blames former President Trump! That's a laugh. Instead of "Baghdad Bob", the former Iraqi Information Manager, we now have "Border Biden." Border Biden, in his beginning effort he turned the “crisis” over to his VP, Kamala Harris, who has accomplished nothing.
He appears to tolerate the situation, as he cancels Trump's successfully halt most of the illegal migration. Just think of all the future voters Biden is allowing to move in, but needs to find a quick way to register them to vote. Since January, over 700,000 illegals have been transported to towns and cities, allowing criminals in, Covid cases, and masses of children. One source said more than 19,000 unaccompanied were likely encountered in July by border agents. McAllen, Texas has received more than 7,000 Covid-positive migrants since January and over 1,500 in one week in late July The town is suffering and no change is underway to halt the flow.
Biden did campaign to open the southern border door. He is likely to call for total amnesty and a pathway to citizenship, i.e., votes. Like Baghdad Bob, who was about the same age as Border Biden, both have made hilarious statements. Bagdad Bob said, "There are no American infidels in Baghdad, Never!" as our troops entered Iraq. Border Biden doesn't want to consider the border a crisis. He caused it by stopping the border wall construction, releasing illegal immigrants into our cities, and promising amnesty for many more. Border Biden’s statement might say, "What crisis, I don't see a crisis." Biden’s own DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas stated Biden’s immigration policies and the surge is “unsustainable” as 212,000 illegal were captured in July at the board. Let’s vote Border Biden’s party out of Virginia this coming November, and make 'Virginia Great Again.'
THOMAS NELSON, JR.
Roseland
Dominion’s plan for dealing with ACP easements unfair to landowners
Landowners who reluctantly — often under legal threat — agreed to allow the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) to cross their property should have been able relax somewhat when, on July 5, 2020, Dominion announced cancellation of the project. Instead, their attention and anxiety shifted to the easements that had been extracted from them.
These easements are a serious burden on as many as 250 properties in Nelson County, restricting landowners’ ability to use or sell their land.
The ACP project had two types of easements: permanent and temporary. Permanent easements cover the 50 foot width of the pipeline right-of-way, and allow monitoring and maintenance. Temporary easements cover additional land needed during construction.
Permanent easements. Dominion has stated that they have no intention of voluntarily releasing the permanent easements, but without explaining their reasoning. They have also said that landowners may, at some unspecified future time, have the opportunity to negotiate some reduction in the restrictions. This would once again burden the landowners with the cost and stress of negotiating with a powerful corporation with abundant financial and legal resources.
Temporary easements. Dominion has stated they will not release any of these easements until all restoration work has been completed on all properties along the entire 600 mile path of the ACP. Restoration is projected to take three to five years. Holding hostage landowners whose property along 376 miles of the route that suffered no damage whatsoever is absurd and punitive.
In the months ahead, Friends of Nelson, along with the Southern Environmental Law Center, the Niskanen Center and other groups will be working to persuade the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to address the easement issue. Since FERC granted the essential permit that enabled Dominion to acquire land rights through eminent domain, we strongly believe FERC should address the unfolding injustice of the zombie easements.
DOUG WELLMAN, president of Friends of Nelson
Lovingston