Letters to the editor for Aug. 25

Climate change obvious now more than ever

First, the real important stuff. All around the world from China to Europe to the American Southwest the planet is experiencing record heat and drought. This past week the Chinese, suffering from both, fired silver iodide rods into the atmosphere to try to seed the clouds. The heat was so bad a large area had factories closed to lower electrical demand.

In Europe the Rhine River is so low that river cruising is now threatened and commercial water transport no longer profitable. The Po River in Italy is also very low and much of the local crops have died in the heat. Much of England is also now in drought and the Thames River shipping is also threatened. The users of the Colorado River have just been told that their water allotments for 2023 will be much lower and many of these folks will have to make life-changing decisions. Climate change is becoming more and more obvious as each day goes by.

Putin‘s statements have become more and more humorous as his disastrous war continues. This week he said that the newer western weapons provided to Ukraine hadn’t changed the war much right after an airfield in Crimea was hit destroying around 8 Russian aircraft, the biggest single day aircraft loss for Russia since WWII. Also this week the headquarters of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group was hit and there are reports that the oligarch who finances the group was among the killed. Putin is also complaining about the US prolonging the war by providing weapons to the Ukrainians while he reportedly imports North Koreans to replace his dwindling supply of cannonfodder. Is this man certifiable or not?

And speaking of “certifiable” here in the US, Trump’s war on the US democracy continues. There seems to be millions of certifiable Trumpites that still believe the biggest liar to ever occupy the White House. What has he ever shown them but lies, chaos, and discord? I hope the members of the former Republican Party that aren’t treasonous Trumpians figure out how to stay in the political process.

The press should recognize them as heroes. Finally, while Trump and his deplorables threaten law enforcement over the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid to retrieve stolen classified US documents, Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress have made great progress in preparing America for the future. Proving once again that real Americans can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Trump bashing goes overboard

I grew up in Nelson County in Gladstone where I lived with my parents. I graduated from Nelson High School in 1975. I married at 18 years old and still resided in Nelson until we moved from Shipman to Charlottesville. Started to work at UVA 1976 and just retired from UVA with 45 years of service.

We have gone through many presidents over the years. None of which were perfect and someone always found fault in one thing or the other they did good or bad. Yet every week I get the Nelson County Times delivered to me in Covesville. I read ‘The Times’ every week. Most things are worth reading every week.

The old Nelson Times were more exciting when Ruth Cox was the Nelson person who knew the coming and going of everyone and always put it in the paper. Yet it was still worth looking at. Now it’s like you almost dread going to letters to the editor section. As there is always some BS about Trump when he was president.

The people who bash him every single week. I guess you must like paying very high prices for gas, groceries, health care and every other thing. Yet I guess your electric Prius doesn’t use gas all the time, So that’s not a problem for you. Many folks struggle everyday trying to make ends meet. For the life of me how you can think things are way better now than they were with Trump.

And yes, let’s make sure we talk about the files in the recent news that Trump stole. I am surprised you all didn’t know this already before it was put on the news. Yet what by all the crap that Hillary Clinton did and the golden child of Joe Biden, precious Hunter. Oh did he not have information on his laptop. Yet not a thing was done for either one of those.

But we can bash Trump for everything. Yet we didn’t have these high gas prices, the economy was better with Trump. No matter what the die hard others may think. They live in a dream world I guess. It makes reading ‘The Times’ more that some people just have not a single thing to say nice ever.

MARGARET EDWARD DODD

Covesville

Beyond politics

So why did Trump have, at least at this counting, 27 boxes of government documents in his home? How big are these boxes, how many documents do they hold, are the like bankers’ boxes? He certainly did not have them to flush down the toilet nor was he relieving his stress by tearing them up.

My guess is he thought he could make some money from them, maybe sell them to the Saudis. Or that he thought since he was the president they were all his anyway. I am also guessing he doesn’t even know all that he has but he thought they might come in handy someday. They could be his downfall.

For something extraordinary is going to happen in the next coming months and that is an ex-president is going to be charged with multiple crimes. It seems inevitable. It is beyond politics now as our rule of law seems to be reacting to the multiple hurts Trump has inflected upon it and it has decided to defend itself much like your body does to a virus. The blind lady with the scales has said enough is enough.

What will be the outcome? Some have suggested a new Civil War. There could be more instances of domestic terrorism and perhaps a few Timothy McVeigh’s out there but the idea that thousands would take up arms against the federal government is I hope farfetched. They are too busy leading their lives and they don’t want to die. Yes, they have a lot of guns, the Feds have more. There is real horror in the idea that people would die for Donald Trump.

Others have suggested that this ensures Trump wins in 2024 because the government has made him a martyr, but he has been playing that part for some time.

Perhaps it will be the beginning of some in the MAGA world to see that Trump is a greedy con man who does not have the interests of our country in mind. Don’t hold your breath. The legal system might end up convicting Trump of numerous crimes, but it is the political system, when no one listens to him and no one votes for him, that will put an end to him for good. Or when somebody on Fox News says, “lock him up.”

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman