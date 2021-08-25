Letters to the editor for Aug. 26

Defense of freedoms misguided with
COVID raging So Carlton Ballowe thinks requiring a child to wear a mask is child abuse and Phillip Purvis, who as far as I know is not a doctor, but is a member of City Elders Nelson County who seem to be a Christian organization with an aggressive political agenda, thinks taking a few temperatures will do the trick.
One has to ask the question where did this antipathy to mandates or to put it in the vernacular doing what you are told come from? Is it science or any kind of reasoned argument or is it political? Because presumably Ballowe and Purvis will do what they are told by say their spouses, their bosses, their pastors, their right-wing taking heads. One has to ask that if Republicans had told them to wear masks and social distance and that Covid-19 was real would they have gladly obeyed.
Of course, if Republicans had done so from the beginning it is possible the death toll in out country would be less.
There are two forces pushing this resistance. One is former President Donald Trump who one suspects never did anything he was told. You could imagine when Trump’s mother asked him to take out the garbage, he answered that when you are “rich and famous” you don’t have to take out the garbage. The other is Fox News. If the American experiment fails in this decade, you can probably blame Rupert Murdoch, who is Australian and Roger Ailes, who among other things was a serial sexual harasser for it.
To both Ballowe and Purvis I would say grow up. Your misguided defense of your freedom is not helping the rest of us survive.
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman
So much state
authority surrendered Today the descriptions of the “political divide” are not Conservative vs Liberal, Republican vs Democrat, it is obedience to a “Contrived Establishment Political Oligarchy” vs a citizen’s freedom to govern as intended by our Founders. The Establishment political power has been cultivated over many years. The main tenets of this cultivation are control of Federal spending and denigration of the heritage of the Sovereign States by destroying the character and memory of their leaders and histories.
The teaching of “critical race theory” in our schools is intended to stain the heritage of the nation and divide the embraced standing of Americans.
The first measure, to be undertaken to restore a citizen’s freedom to govern, must be to restore the states’ responsibility for the Federal Budget. The states must join in a repeal of the 16th Amendment. The concept of the federal government was to provide a union of common need, funded equally by the served citizens. This has not existed for a century. Repeal will allow the state governments and their citizens to become engaged in the development of the proposed Federal Budget in line with the provisions of the “Enumerated Powers” and the Tenth Amendment.
The current arrangement, a vote in the House, is conducted by state political party representatives purchased by a national political party. A review of federal election financial data and obedience to party instructions will affirm this.
We have surrendered so much our state authority to the Oligarchy that the intended State Sovereignty and citizen governing authority no longer exists. The 1937 Supreme Court Opinion on social security, both in federal legislation and grants, is used to tempt citizens with “freebees”. Our Founders’ concept of a nation governed by it’s people requires the people to be free and the states to be sovereign not subordinate.
BOB DEWEY,
Wintergreen
President Carter’s energy example should have been followedThe really good news this week comes from out of the past when I read that my favorite president, Jimmy Carter, has been getting a lot of positive material published about his time in the White House and his life in general. As one of the writers mused, “Where would be today if we had followed his energy example so many years ago?”
He demonstrated renewable energy by having solar panels installed on the White House and gave his press briefings in a sweater. He was ready to make small concessions for the future of the planet and urged the country to do the same. Just think about the path we so readily abandoned when Reagan guffawed and went back to sucking down the fossil fuels. Now, primarily due to the pollution of our 40-year fossil fuel binge since, we are faced with a West on fire and a drought of such magnitude that next year water could begin to be rationed for 40 million Americans.
President Carter still believes in science: today’s politicians, especially Republicans, would do well to follow his lead.
As to the Afghanistan mess, I have little sympathy for the Americans still in that country. President Trump cut the deal that Biden has refused to abandon; it was one of the few things that Trump did that I thought benefited the common man. A leader somewhere had to stand up and say “Enough” and Trump did it. Of course he scheduled it so that it occurred during the next presidential term. We can only wonder if he would have stuck with it had he been re-elected.
Biden has made it clear he planned to go ahead with the withdrawal so American citizens had plenty of time to get out of the country. Why are they still there? They would have to answer that question.
As Virginia redistricting gets into high gear we are learning that the population shift in the state has primarily benefited the Democrats with a rather large increase in the suburbs bordering on Washington and a decrease across the southern and southwestern rural Republican areas of the commonwealth. It will be interesting to see if our new redistricting group will be able to avoid the partisan conflicts of the past. I still say redistricting should be given to the 6th graders to accomplish. We can all do better but they don’t carry all the baggage we older citizens do.
MIKE TABONY, Gladstone
Know history when arguing for states’ rights
I am writing in response to the letter writer who writes weekly, ad nauseam, about the loss of states’ rights which, he asserts, are protected by the US Constitution and its 10th Amendment. I would like to remind Nelson County Times readers that there are some other, very important amendments to our Constitution, ones which he tends to overlook. They are namely the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments.
As any high school civics student knows, the 13th outlawed human enslavement, the 14th defined the rights of citizenship for those formerly enslaved and the 15th protected the right of citizens to vote where state laws had otherwise restricted that right. Congress and the states that ratified these amendments clearly understood how the relationship between the federal government and the states would be fundamentally altered. For example, after defining citizenship, the 14th stated “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States, nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law…”
With these amendments the federal government, not the states, was charged with enforcement, thus reversing the original priority of the Constitution. Historian Eric Foner in his new book titled ‘The Second Founding’ has demonstrated how the Civil War and these three amendments fundamentally remade the Constitution. To argue for “states’ rights” is to propose a return to an earlier period, one in which the economic and political system of the states, and their “rights” for over 200 years had been dominated by whites, mostly white men. The point I would to like make is simply that an elaborate argument for “states’ rights” is essentially, however veiled, an argument for white supremacy.
KEITH DIX,
Nellysford
Sad on so many levelsThe Obama/Biden administration’s own defense secretary pointed out that history has shown Biden to have been wrong about every major foreign policy issue for 40 years. That was before he became senile! An error rate that high won’t bring down a country when you’re just 1 of 100 senators, or vice president. But, thanks to Democrats and their propagandist in the mainstream media we have a president who was error prone in his youth and pathetically incompetent in old age.
I don’t know how establishment Democrats or the mainstream media sleep at night knowing they intentionally hid Biden’s cognitive decline from the American people during the 2020 campaign. They are as much responsible for the precipitous fall of America as Joe Biden himself. In 7 short months we’ve witnessed the complete collapse of our southern border with 200,000 illegal immigrants from 100 different countries invading every month. Trillions in out of control spending has mortgaged our children’s future and ignited inflation. Biden’s domestic policies have forfeited our energy independence and set back race relations nearly half a century.
Words simply can’t describe the breadth and depth of the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. One does not have to be a military tactician to know that civilians have to be evacuated and military hardware has to be secured or destroyed before the troops are withdrawn. Biden withdrew the troops leaving American citizens and 81 billion dollars worth of sophisticated weaponry in Taliban control. Now the American citizens are effectively hostages and the military hardware will be used against us. This says nothing about our NATO ally citizens that were also left behind enemy lines. Our country has never been subjected to a more humiliating debacle on the world stage. It is unconscionable that none of our military leaders, from the commander in chief on down, have been honorable enough to tender their resignations.
I can give rank and file Democrats a bit of a pass for the role they played in this debacle because if the media refused to cover Joe’s decline, or Hunter’s influence peddling, the casual Democrat voter could have missed it. Establishment Democrats and the mainstream media knew better. I just hope rank and file Democrats will learn that their establishment leaders are either incomprehensibly stupid or devout communist intent on bringing down America so as to remake it according to socialist ideals. The later seems most likely since polls continue to show that an increasing majority of Democrats favor socialism.
CARLTON BALLOWE, Faber