Letters to the editor for Aug. 26

Defense of freedoms misguided with

COVID raging So Carlton Ballowe thinks requiring a child to wear a mask is child abuse and Phillip Purvis, who as far as I know is not a doctor, but is a member of City Elders Nelson County who seem to be a Christian organization with an aggressive political agenda, thinks taking a few temperatures will do the trick.

One has to ask the question where did this antipathy to mandates or to put it in the vernacular doing what you are told come from? Is it science or any kind of reasoned argument or is it political? Because presumably Ballowe and Purvis will do what they are told by say their spouses, their bosses, their pastors, their right-wing taking heads. One has to ask that if Republicans had told them to wear masks and social distance and that Covid-19 was real would they have gladly obeyed.

Of course, if Republicans had done so from the beginning it is possible the death toll in out country would be less.