Letters to the editor for Aug. 5

Ask your state representative how much federal legislative and grant money your state is getting and how many federal edicts you as a citizen are required to obey for the state to keep the money. If you cannot cause your state to rise to its sovereignty responsibility, you will remain the serf you are today.

BOB DEWEY,

Wintergreen

‘Trumplicans’ keep sinking lower and lower

Representative Bob Good showed his sleazy side this past week as he joined the Trumplicans demonstrating outside of the Department of Justice as the more responsible legislators tried to learn more about the January 6th Trump-led insurrection.

Sir, do you desire a Trumpian dictatorship? If you are ready to chuck the republic your constituents might like to know. And it appears some of the Trumplicans are getting worried as the Department of Justice has stated it will not defend any legislator who acted against his duty to defend the Constitution. Some of them need to be concerned and, like Trump, get lawyered up.