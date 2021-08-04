Letters to the editor for Aug. 5

How deep does the corruption go?
I remember the Washington of President Truman walking the streets of Washington with a few reporters and riding in the back seat of a single car waiting, like the rest of us, at a red light. The integrity of the employees of the Executive Branch was never in question.
Today the question is “How deep does the corruption go?” In the Legislative Branch, representatives of the people succumb to the influence of political party and the heretofore representatives of the state governments in the Senate represent a political party. The Supreme Court, remembering 1937’s efforts to “pack the Court”, bows to the will of the Establishment.
The reasons are simple: they are called money and power. Political power to get the money to get the power to keep the money. To whose benefit is the taxing of the citizens of one state for money to give to another state? The 16th Amendment destroyed the concept of “Taxation and Representation.”
Is the “Open Border” policy designed to create a new source of political campaign funds from the Mexican cartels? The federal government is corrupt and the corporate/political oligarchy must therefore object strongly to any critique.
For the American people to recapture the “freedom” created in our Constitution they must reaffirm the intended superior political stature of the Sovereign States. Citizens have no idea as to the amount of governing authority they have given up to their now tyrannical federal government.
Ask your state representative how much federal legislative and grant money your state is getting and how many federal edicts you as a citizen are required to obey for the state to keep the money. If you cannot cause your state to rise to its sovereignty responsibility, you will remain the serf you are today.
BOB DEWEY,
Wintergreen
‘Trumplicans’ keep sinking lower and lower
Representative Bob Good showed his sleazy side this past week as he joined the Trumplicans demonstrating outside of the Department of Justice as the more responsible legislators tried to learn more about the January 6th Trump-led insurrection.
Sir, do you desire a Trumpian dictatorship? If you are ready to chuck the republic your constituents might like to know. And it appears some of the Trumplicans are getting worried as the Department of Justice has stated it will not defend any legislator who acted against his duty to defend the Constitution. Some of them need to be concerned and, like Trump, get lawyered up.
The four policemen who were interviewed by the House committee investigating the insurrection showed their courage as far as I was concerned. My question to them would have been “Why did you not shoot?” especially when the mob was screaming, “Kill him with his own weapon.” I fear this investigation will not show the courage needed to indict the leader of the mob. We, as a people, have become way too lenient with regards to our presidents. Many of them from both parties have literally gotten away with murder while too many of the citizenry sit in prisons for nonviolent actions.
And this week almost 300 Republican legislators signed a letter asking the US Supreme Court to revoke the Roe vs. Wade decision that allowed legal abortion in this country. The group has forgotten the back-alley coat-hanger abortions that took so many young lives before that landmark decision. Have you women forgotten also? The Taliban would be proud of these Republicans. Why women who desire control over their bodies would vote for them is beyond me.
The effects of the warming world continue to be seen across the globe and this week we’ll look at two water systems that are rapidly changing. First, extra warm air caused a surface melt on almost 80% of the Greenland Ice Cap. The scientists who measure it said the meltwater of this week was enough to cover Florida with two inches of water. The meltwater will add to the sea level rise already threatening coastal areas around the globe, including Florida. On the other side of the country the western drought has brought about a new record low in Lake Mead, the manmade reservoir behind Hoover Dam that supplies water and power to about 25,000,000 Americans. I think I see trouble on the horizon.
We can do better and we better do so. Soon.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone