Letters to the Editor for Dec. 10, 2020

THOMAS NELSON, JR.

Roseland

No conspiracy about it. Trump lost.

I was sad to see in last week’s paper a long-time contributor go down the conspiracy rabbit hole. There is no other way to say it: Trump lost the election and there was no conspiracy to steal the election from him.

To be sure, there was a semi-organized group who brought about that defeat and they go by the name the voters. Not only has no credible evidence been presented (the thousands of affidavits that are mentioned have never been submitted to any judges) but the thousands, possible millions, of individuals you would need to bring off this conspiracy beggars’ belief.

To think this way is to think that a good part of the world is lying to you and that is no way to live. The further danger is if you can be convinced of this you could be manipulated to even more harmful ideas like the Jews run the world and Democrats run sex slave rings.