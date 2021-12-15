Letters to the editor for Dec. 16

In short, the Supreme Court has simply changed its mind, but not because of the law but because of politics. Even if you don’t support abortions rights you should be very afraid of the way this decision will be made. Because some time in the future the court might change its mind and take away a right you hold dear. There is no other way to say it, the six conservative justices on the Supreme Court are nothing but political hacks.

LOUIS HARPSTER, Shipman

Liberties up to the people,

not the politicians I am continuously amazed at how many people continue to discuss political parties and affiliations of that sort. That is an ongoing maze that leads nowhere. How can we not see that clearly after so many years of buying into that narrative?

Let us simplify everything. Do you believe in your God-given right to decide for yourself as to what you allow to be put into your body? Or is that something to be decided by consensus? Can we not see clearly that there are forces out there that intend to confuse, frighten and control us? Our simple remedy is to not comply. Our simple remedy is to go within and listen to our hearts and souls and decide for ourselves where our allegiance lies.