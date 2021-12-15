Letters to the editor for Dec. 16

Supreme Court decision
driven by politicsWhen the Supreme Court hands down it’s abortion ruling next year, the Court will be gaslighting America. They will coach their decision in law, but it will be a purely political decision and they will not spend much effort hiding that.
Of course, the constitution does not include the right to an abortion. It also does not include the right to contraception, the right to vote, the right to unionize, the right to same sex marriage and a host of other rights but the genius of its construction is that can evolve, that it can be amended. The law isn’t static, it grows and changes. Hopefully for the better.
Some of the reasons the conservative justices will give are very weak. Kavanaugh said the constitution is “neutral” on abortion and the decision on it belongs to the people. Well, the people have spoken and a significant majority support the right with limitations. There are other issues, like gun control, in which the people have spoken, and the justices have chosen to ignore their opinions there too.
Other conservative justices have said that the states should decide. But this presents a version of federalism that is inherently contradictory. We do not wish to live in a country where in one state you are free to make reproductive decisions and they next state over you could go to jail.
In short, the Supreme Court has simply changed its mind, but not because of the law but because of politics. Even if you don’t support abortions rights you should be very afraid of the way this decision will be made. Because some time in the future the court might change its mind and take away a right you hold dear. There is no other way to say it, the six conservative justices on the Supreme Court are nothing but political hacks.
LOUIS HARPSTER, Shipman
Liberties up to the people,
not the politicians I am continuously amazed at how many people continue to discuss political parties and affiliations of that sort. That is an ongoing maze that leads nowhere. How can we not see that clearly after so many years of buying into that narrative?
Let us simplify everything. Do you believe in your God-given right to decide for yourself as to what you allow to be put into your body? Or is that something to be decided by consensus? Can we not see clearly that there are forces out there that intend to confuse, frighten and control us? Our simple remedy is to not comply. Our simple remedy is to go within and listen to our hearts and souls and decide for ourselves where our allegiance lies.
No one has the lawful authority to dictate to ‘we the people’ as to how we conduct our lives in liberty, doing no harm to anyone else’s life, liberty or property. No one. Let us awaken from this spoonfed confusion!
In gratitude,
ROBERT D. GUBISCH, Faber
Redistricting changes should
not do more harm than good Well, Virginia’s Supreme Court now has new maps that show the possible new House of Delegates, Virginia Senate, and Congressional districts. I was under the impression that the people hired to produce those maps were to maintain “Communities of Interest” as much as possible. I have looked at the proposed Congressional District Map and it does nothing to maintain “Communities of Interest” in most of the state.
For example, Charlottesville is set at the absolute top of the 5th Congressional District but Ivy, Earlysville, and other suburbs to the north and northeast are in the 10th Congressional District, the area west of the top of the Blue Ridge is in the 6th Congressional District, and finally Lake Monticello, Louisa, and the area to the east and southeast of the city is in the 1st Congressional District. Is this a partisan effort to make the city of Charlottesville disappear from the electoral process? Charlottesville is not the only city so treated.
A close look at this map (https://www.virginiaredistricting.org/legdistricting/comments/plan/513/1) will show that Richmond, Lynchburg, and Roanoke are also treated as areas to be electorally diluted. There appears to be no Community of Interest endeavor except where it could not be avoided. These communities are our centers of culture, industry, education, and innovation yet these “mappers” electorally hid them in the closet. Nothing good can come from that.
And I’m going to second Louis Harpster’s letter from last week. Mr. Harpster is absolutely right when he states that at present the Trumpian Branch of the Republican Party cannot be trusted with leadership if we desire our form of government to continue. It should be obvious to all that they have no desire to govern a republic, they are working towards a one-party state with a sociopath as president or dictator.
If these renegade Republicans win back the House of Representatives this coming November the question will become, “Do they make Trump lackey McCarthy Speaker or do they bring in Trump himself?” Either way President Biden’s rescue plan for the country and his reintroduction of the country into the community of nations is finished. In my 70-plus years I’ve never seen us in such a precarious position and it is up to every voter, Constitutional Republicans included, to make sure this doesn’t happen. We can do better than watching our democracy die on our watch.
We can do better.
MIKE TABONY, Gladstone