Letters to the Editor for Dec. 17, 2020

BOB DEWEY,

Wintergreen

The sickness of Trump

When will he do it? Get tired of losing and just go away. First the voters told him to go away. He lost the popular vote by about 7,000,000 votes, about 4,000,000 more than in the 2016 election. And this time there was no Electoral College rescue to fall back on.

He lost that too and by the same margin that he won by last time. After losing over 50 lawsuits since the election in lower courts this past week he tried to involve the U.S. Supreme Court in his coup attempts with two lawsuits there. The Supreme Court justices also told him to just go away. It is rather obvious that not only doesn’t he respect our 240-plus-year-old system of government he doesn’t respect himself or his followers either. There is sickness here, an addiction to power and a denial of reality that endangers us all.

I’d like to point out that in 2016 Hillary conceded on the day after the election and he still hasn’t over a month after LOSING. And even worse than refusing to concede is the perpetual lying in his attempt to leave a hopelessly divided nation. When he departs governing the country will a much greater challenge if he is not reined in.