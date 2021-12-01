Letters to the editor for Dec. 2

A post-Thanksgiving message for Youngkin Well, yesterday was a wonderful day of Thanksgiving. I concentrated on family and fun. Today I want to think about the planet we’re leaving for those from who will be here after we’re gone. They deserve our diligence in maintaining it.

It is with this thought in mind that I immediately implore our Governor-elect to stop talking about tax cuts. We are not over-taxed and talk of tax cuts implies a do-nothing government, a government that feels powerless to help build a better world for the future. I sincerely hope that is not what was elected.

There are a myriad of things we can do today and one of the first is to address the massive challenge of climate change. Everyday trainloads of the dirtiest fuel on the planet, coal, passes my house on the way to powerplants where the carbon it contains will be pumped into the atmosphere. This carbon hasn’t been in Earth’s atmosphere for 300 million years. During the Carboniferous Period there were alligators swimming in the Canadian Arctic and sea level was 250 feet higher than it is today.

Governor-elect Youngkin, no Virginian wants the “fall line” to be the new coastline and the rest of the state to look like south Texas so I would recommend using some of that “tax cut” to help finance solar or wind power production as we phase out coal.