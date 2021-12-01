Letters to the editor for Dec. 2

A post-Thanksgiving message for Youngkin Well, yesterday was a wonderful day of Thanksgiving. I concentrated on family and fun. Today I want to think about the planet we’re leaving for those from who will be here after we’re gone. They deserve our diligence in maintaining it.
It is with this thought in mind that I immediately implore our Governor-elect to stop talking about tax cuts. We are not over-taxed and talk of tax cuts implies a do-nothing government, a government that feels powerless to help build a better world for the future. I sincerely hope that is not what was elected.
There are a myriad of things we can do today and one of the first is to address the massive challenge of climate change. Everyday trainloads of the dirtiest fuel on the planet, coal, passes my house on the way to powerplants where the carbon it contains will be pumped into the atmosphere. This carbon hasn’t been in Earth’s atmosphere for 300 million years. During the Carboniferous Period there were alligators swimming in the Canadian Arctic and sea level was 250 feet higher than it is today.
Governor-elect Youngkin, no Virginian wants the “fall line” to be the new coastline and the rest of the state to look like south Texas so I would recommend using some of that “tax cut” to help finance solar or wind power production as we phase out coal.
Also considering that almost every citizen in Virginia breaks the speed limit laws, we need more police or machinery to enforce the speed limits on our roads. When citizens freely break some laws they lose respect for all laws and civilization is replaced by mob rule, another condition all Virginians want to avoid. Four 50-mile trips on US 29 in the last two days have vividly demonstrated to me the sad state of our respect for the speed limits. Doing the speed limit for approximately 200 road miles I passed 1 vehicle and was passed by everyone else. On a 60 mph highway many vehicles were doing over 80 mph and one motorcycle passed me at what may have been 100 mph.
And, Governor-elect, please no more talk about opening up Virginia for business. Virginia has been one of the best states for doing business for the last several administrations. Governor Northam has been very good for Virginia’s businesses; try to be even better for all Virginians.
We can all do better.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone
No middle ground
on TrumpThere is a joke going around that Trump has already declared that he won 2024 election. It points to the fact that there are two narratives in the country right now and to say they are mutually exclusive is an understatement. The catechism of the one story is roughly that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and therefore any means necessary, even if they are outside the democratic process and the rule of law, are justified in restoring Trump to his rightful place as president of the United States. An additional article of faith is only Trump can “bring back America.”
The other viewpoint is that this is an attack on the fundamental nature of our political system, that this is an authoritarian takeover of our government, that this is fascism. And that even if he were somehow restored to the presidency he would still be the worst president the country has ever known. There is no middle ground between these two viewpoints, there is no way these two groups can see eye to eye or compromise.
Conspiracy thinking is not new in American politics, and you can find it both parties. Conspiracy thinking is a way to process daily life: Where one person sees coincidence or randomness, another sees a secret plot or plan. But, Trump and the Republicans have taken it to new heights. Seventy percent of Republicans still believe the election was stolen.
Although he kept his distance from “the big lie,” recently Glenn Youngkin rode critical race theory and historical trends into the governor’s office in Virginia. The historical trend is that the party in the White House always suffers in off year elections and the midterms. There have been very few exceptions. Consequently, the Democrats are doomed to lose their majority. What will it mean to have the Republicans in power again? Certainly, more voter suppression and a general reversal on climate, the social safety net, women’s rights, etc.
The signs in my neighborhood say ‘4 more in 24.’ You think the reelection of Donald Trump would bring back America. I think it would mean the end of our system of government. There is no middle ground between us, there is no way we can see eye to eye. Until this is resolved one way or the other this country is just marking time. This is not going to end well.
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman