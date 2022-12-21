Letters to the editor for Dec. 21

‘Woke’ not a bad thing

Folks, the Republican circus in the House of Representatives would be hilarious if there wasn’t so much important stuff to be done. It is not the time for one half of the US legislative body to be immersed in some kind of circular firing squad.

To remind the Republicans, the US is now the chief supporter of the Ukrainian endeavor to protect itself from Vladimir Putin and his barbaric hordes. The Biden administration has been doing a magnificent job in Ukraine. The Russian leaders are now crying “Unfair!” as we prepare to ship Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine when they are the ones trying to destroy the Ukrainian infrastructure. The Ukrainians are now able to down about 70% of the Russian missiles and with the advanced capabilities of the Patriot system almost none should get through. It is still my opinion that the best thing the Russian military could do at this point is to leave Ukrainian territory and direct their forces against the Kremlin.

Not only must Russian forces leave Ukraine but somewhere in the future the Russian leadership responsible for this unnecessary war and individuals responsible for acts of Russian brutality (rapes, lootings, and murders) must be brought to justice. Reparations for all the destruction in Ukraine must be extracted from Russian financial resources. There is much to be done on this subject alone.

And here in the US we must awaken many more citizens. There is no insult in being considered “woke.” It just means you recognize that while others may be different from you they still deserve all the privileges you would like for yourself. When America reaches her full potential there will be no members of the society still sleeping. To reach that point we should never shirk the description nor the responsibility of awakening others.

While I had hoped other dynamic Democrats would become appealing, looking ahead a couple of years I see a lot of room for a second Biden term. If the best the Republicans can field is the dictator wannabe or Ron DeSantis the country would be crazy to change its leadership. Where are the Republican equivalents of Joe Biden?

The Democrats proved they could do better by running Biden. Can the Republicans do as well? We all need to do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone