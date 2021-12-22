Letters to the editor for Dec. 23

Time for a ceasefire between Republicans, Democrats An enduring cliché in American politics is that Republican voters, particularly rural Republicans, vote against their own economic interests. And that they do this because they are motivated by the cultural issues of abortion, homosexuality and gender, patriotism and respect for law enforcement, religion and secularism and the very simple idea that Democrats and costal elites look down on people like them.

So, an important question might be whether there is a way for people on the left to talk to people on the right about economic policies and separate this discussion from cultural issues and not make people on the right ashamed of their cultural beliefs. And conversely is there a way for people on the right to listen and be convinced to vote for the economic policies of people on the left and thereby bring some real progress to this country.

Bernie Sanders had some success with this because he does not blame voters on the right but puts the blame with the rich and the corporations. The populism of Donald Trump does nothing to help because it only offers anger. He is not interested in solutions, only your adulation and your money.

The result is we are stuck in a negative feedback loop. Recently, Mitch McConnell actually said the only policy they are running on in 2022 is to be against whatever the Democrats are for and locally our inept congressman, Bob Good, voted against rural broadband, which is a excellent example of cutting off your nose to spite your face. On the other hand, the Democrats are always going on about their moral superiority which does not help either.

There has to be a way for both sides to talk to each other because we all have kitchen table issues. The twin of ideas of the Reagan Revolution that government is always wrong and low taxes on the rich lead to economic prosperity are not working anymore (actually they never did) and the war between the right and the left is destroying our chance for change. If we are constantly at each other’s throats we are going to perish together.

LOUIS HARPSTER, Shipman

Pandemic ‘storyline’ fed by mainstream hype Forgive me if I am sounding too simplistic here. Yet, I must express my thoughts and the thoughts of quite a few people far more educated than I. This storyline called the ‘pandemic’ will end when we the people turn off our screens, our televisions and any other source of mainstream hype.

And after that we all demand our basic right to live our lives unmolested with the threat of shots, of masks and everything else that has been poured into our minds for these two years.

Yes, people have become sick. Yes, people have died. That has been going on since humanity began!!! None of the horrendous predictions that we have been fed have come true with this viral season or of many seasons past!!! Have we no memories of the swine flu story, the bird flu and the others? Can we not go out into our individual daily lives and see for ourselves that nothing so serious and deadly is going on?! Can we not compare the ‘storyline’ with our own reality and see clearly the difference?

There are some that are so buried in fear that they will not awaken until we who still maintain a sound mind lead the way. If we don’t stand together now in the light of truth our children and grand children are doomed to a future of subservience.

May we think on these things and realize the importance of our actions. We are making history with our every choice.

In gratitude,

ROBERT D. BUBISCH, Faber

Fight for your commonwealth At this time of politically induced crisis across the land, perchance a moment of reflection is due. As we entered into the twentieth century, the political penalties of the 14th Amendment placed upon the Civil War Southern Democrat Leadership had expired and the concept of a “progressive” concept of government was the “Talk of the political town.” But, this could only be accomplished by the removal of our Founders’ concept of a nation governed by its people. The role of the political party and the Federal Government was about to be changed.

The year 1913 was a banner year. The political parties removed the elected leadership of the sovereign states from representation in the Senate with the 17th Amendment, removed the states’, and thus the citizens’, influence on Federal spending with the 16th Amendment and established the Federal Reserve Banking system which provides the political parties a vehicle to print money without the consent of the American people.

Today, money is the issue. To understand, look up, “WinRed” Republican and “ActBlue” Democrat in the Federal Election Data. Then, see the amount of “Grant” money proposed just in the Department of Education’s 2022 proposed budget. High “out of Wedlock birth rates” and divorce rates, today, provide areas of different political manipulation.

The political parties, nested in Washington, have arrived at that station feared by our Founders. They wish to rule, not serve, the people they represent. They represent the political party that funded their election. The corrective measure is not to attempt to deal with Washington but rather, reestablish your State to the status of Sovereign and cause your Congressional Representatives to legislate accordingly. Our current Virginia Democrat Congressional Representatives are selling our Constitutional freedom on the cheap and the Republicans are silent. Citizens of Virginia, fight for your Commonwealth!!!

BOB DEWEY, Wintergreen

Refusing to raise debt ceiling childish, selfish The Scrooges in Congress shouted a resounding “No!” It’s hard to believe but not a single Republican Senator and only a single Republican Congressman voted to increase the US government’s debt ceiling this past week. Senators and Representatives, the debt ceiling is used to repay the money the government has already borrowed and Republican administrations have borrowed a lot, usually to pay for big tax cuts for the wealthy.

If we are to maintain our credit rating that is money we must repay. If one of your children borrows the credit card and runs up a bill do you refuse to pay? No, you pay because you know that not paying will kick your credit rating into the garbage and catastrophically increase the interest rates you must pay on everything. The same thing would happen to the whole country, public and private, if the Federal government defaults. Refusing to raise the debt ceiling is a childish, irresponsible action and I’m ashamed that you represent my country and one of you represents my county.

Unfortunately, this renegade branch of the once great Republican Party is still supported by many citizens who should know better. This week piles of evidence about the January 6th insurrection emerged from Mark Meadow’s emails. Yet the supporters of the Trumpian Republican Party refuse to admit that the former President, at best, completely disregarded his duty to protect the country and, at worst, acted as a treasonous perpetrator of the riot. It seems that the country that prides itself as always able to do better is not their country. They vote as if they want a country run by a dictatorial pathological liar who has no plan or platform except enriching himself. Folks, we can surely do better than that.

On another front, a study presented at the American Geophysical Union’s annual meeting this past week showed Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier and its protective ice shelf are at greater danger of breaking up in the warming climate than originally believed. If this massive glacier was added to the world’s oceans sea level would increase about two feet.

Among other things a two-foot rise in sea level would certainly change the shoreline of much of eastern Virginia and displace many thousands of our citizens. Now is not the time to withdraw from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This is another place where we can and must do better.

We’re Americans; we do better.

MIKE TABONY, Gladstone