Letters to the Editor for Dec. 3

Is it possible that our country will become less partisan now that Trump is about to exit stage right? Certainly, the monolithic and very aggressive Republican base is a newer phenomenon. Some say it started with Newt Gingrich, but it really got going with the Tea Party. With Donald Trump’s hostile takeover of the Republican Party it became their chief operating principle. There is some hope that the temperature will go down a bit.

But what are its origins? Some people are Republicans or Democrats in the same way they are blondes, or they are sloppy or neat; its who they are. Another factor is the vicissitudes of economic life in America. We live in a country where 25% of the population is either unemployed, working part time and wanting to work full time or not earning a living wage.

This is made worse by the fact that the rest of us, even some liberals, think this is the natural order of things because that is how the marketplace works or a la Hillbilly Elegy its their own personal behavior that puts them at the bottom. And it is not my problem to do anything about it. And lastly partisanship offers satisfying explanations of the way things are and a community of like-minded individuals. David Brooks recently observed that “conspiracy theories have become the most effective community bonding mechanisms of the 21st century.”