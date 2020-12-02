Letters to the Editor for Dec. 3

Is it possible that our country will become less partisan now that Trump is about to exit stage right? Certainly, the monolithic and very aggressive Republican base is a newer phenomenon. Some say it started with Newt Gingrich, but it really got going with the Tea Party. With Donald Trump’s hostile takeover of the Republican Party it became their chief operating principle. There is some hope that the temperature will go down a bit.
But what are its origins? Some people are Republicans or Democrats in the same way they are blondes, or they are sloppy or neat; its who they are. Another factor is the vicissitudes of economic life in America. We live in a country where 25% of the population is either unemployed, working part time and wanting to work full time or not earning a living wage.
This is made worse by the fact that the rest of us, even some liberals, think this is the natural order of things because that is how the marketplace works or a la Hillbilly Elegy its their own personal behavior that puts them at the bottom. And it is not my problem to do anything about it. And lastly partisanship offers satisfying explanations of the way things are and a community of like-minded individuals. David Brooks recently observed that “conspiracy theories have become the most effective community bonding mechanisms of the 21st century.”
And now Joe Biden has been elected and wants to unite the nation. He is, perhaps, appealing to a mythical past that never existed. Still we have, as a country, significant problems and it will be difficult to move forward when a good part of us say ‘over my dead body.’ It seems to be in our nature to look at the world as us and them and it is difficult for us to get to ‘we.’
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman
Fraud and manipulation at play in the election
‘We the people’ have before us a presidential election that has been challenged because of alleged voting irregularities and personal misconduct. It is challenged under three very different basis: one Constitutional, one criminal and one a violation of the intent of the 1st Amendment’s “freedom of the press.”
The Constitution instructs that the legislatures of the several states shall prescribe the election procedures for their respective state. The 14th Amendment requires that “no state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States;... nor deny any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” Several states have violated one or both of these Constitutional mandates. The criminal aspects deal with deliberate actions by state government employees to cause to have Illegal votes introduced into the election.
Once the mail-in ballots, submitted under unconstitutional voting regulations, were co-mingled with proper and legal votes, all ability to affirm the validity of the total recorded vote is lost. The press, including the “mainstream media” and Silicon Valley, independent corporate entities, intentionally or not, joined in a conspiracy with some state political operatives who approved mass mailing of “mail-in ballots” and encouraged pro-Biden voters to vote early.
Their censored access of relevant available election information had significant impact upon the American citizens who responded to the early call to vote, and are now coming forth and expressing objection to the manipulation of information.
At this moment in time, it is not important to identify the personalities of this manipulation and fraud played against the American people. It is important that the fraud and its intended result be stopped. The issue then is, what are “We the people” going to do about it? Time is short.
BOB DEWEY,
Wintergreen
A welcome change in 2021
The courts have spoken and Trump’s attempted coup of the 2020 election has gone down in flames. He lost again and again and again. Will he ever tire of losing?
We’ll have a new president on Jan. 20. We’ll have a president who has the welfare of the country and humanity as his goals. That will be a welcome change and it was very refreshing to see a local Republican, Virginia 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman, saying that in a Forbes interview. He stated that Trump “got so desperate to retain power that he forgot he was serving people and not himself.” He labeled the delay in recognizing Joe Biden’s election win “a massive grift.”
Republican leaders have used lies about election fraud to raise millions of dollars from their supporters. Trump’s activities this past week have made it plain he has no concern for the country. He used executive orders to endanger the jobs of thousands of federal employees in an attempt to impede the incoming administration’s abilities to fight the virus and stabilize the economic ship of state. He can’t even lose in a responsible manner: a spoiled brat forever.
The country desperately needs Republican leaders who can see beyond the fantasy world of Donald Trump, leaders who will put the country before the party, especially the maniac fringe of the party. Both parties need to have some kind of introduction to government class for their representatives; a class that will make sure they know they are in Washington to defend and serve the Constitution and country not their party or its leadership.
The present displays from both parties are extremely short-sighted and partisan. The Republicans and Democrats need to stop their bickering and address the disaster of the virus before our health care system collapses under the strain of 100,000-plus viral hospitalizations. And we, the people, have responsibilities; wear your mask, wash your hands, and socially distance.
We can do better.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone
