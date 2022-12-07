Letters to the editor for Dec. 8

Numbers don't lie

There is only one way Donald Trump is going to president again and that is he needs to raise an army and defeat the United States in battle. A storm-the- capitol on steroids. The midterms proved there are more than enough voters to defeat him now and in the future.

The midterms also defeated any secretaries of state who might engage in any funny business. He lost by 3 million in 2016, 7 million in 2020 and in 2024 it would be even more.

But that doesn’t mean he is going away. Elon Musk has reinstated Trump on Twitter. Musk thinks that might save Twitter financially and he is a billionaire, which means he thinks he knows better than the rest of us. It remains to be seen whether advertisers would come back and tempt being associated with Trump. And besides, Trump is contractually obligated to Truth Society although when did that ever stop him. If the last couple of years have shown anything they show that billionaires are just as dumb as the rest of us.

Then there is the Republican Party that Trump has taken hostage. They are in a real pickle. They would like to regain the White House in 2024 but they correctly guess that Trump will lose and dumping Trump is not popular with their voters. Will they be forced to hold their noses again? It certainly will not be a moral decision for them.

The Republican Party really has only one policy. They are free market fanatics. Government should not be in the business of helping anybody and any attempt to foster equality inevitably leads to tyranny. In the real world everybody is on his own and responsible for himself. Society doesn’t owe you a living. Sounds like something your father said to you when you were a teenager.

On the other hand, Democrats believe in redistribution and if they were honest the higher taxes to fund it. They happen to think it is the only way for you and me to survive and prosper. Their support for our democratic institutions will help them win elections for a while, but sometime in the near future some politicians are going to have to question the system itself and not just throw money at us. Only Bernie Sanders comes close, and he wants to spend a ton of money. Someday somebody is going to come along and present a better and more humane system for us to live our lives. It won’t be perfect, but it has got to be better than this.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Justice served

Justice has arrived in the sedition trials of the Oath Keepers’ action on Jan. 6, 2021. Two of the five defendants have now been convicted of sedition. The others were found guilty of other charges. All five are headed for federal prison. Perhaps this will discourage others from trying to overthrow the democratically-elected government of the US.

The ring-leader of the insurrection attempt is closer to his own day with justice as the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals threw out Trump’s whole case regarding the special master for the papers he stole from the White House and told him he will not be treated differently than any other citizen. It’s about time!! Kansas is now a quiet rural state but I suspect that will change when the biggest cry-baby in the country gets a long-term residency in Leavenworth.

On the world stage, we see Russia still being treated with kid gloves as they daily commit war crimes in Ukraine. Biden is ignoring Putin but I think he should speak to him. Biden should say something like “The bottom line is: we will never unilaterally recognize the territory you stole from Ukraine as Russian territory. Only the Ukrainians can give up their territory and they seem ready to fight for every inch of it. And we are going to help them.” That should make our position rather plain to the dictator.

I wonder how would the world be different today if the Ukrainian President had asked for a US military presence before Russia attacked? We will never know. We do know that some retreating Russian soldiers have been stealing whatever they can from Ukrainians. There have been reports of Russian theft of such basic fixtures as toilets. And perhaps that explains in no better way why Putin went to war. He could not allow a democratic Ukraine to have toilets while the citizenry of his dictatorship were still digging latrines in their back yards.

Here is bad news for Elon Musk, whose last name is becoming very appropriate. Recently, I mentioned to my three grown sons that I was so disgusted with Musk’s stinky behavior I’d never buy one of his Teslas. What is really bad for Musk is that my sons said they wouldn’t buy one either. Musk should realize he’s killing his own businesses.

We can all do better; even Musk.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone